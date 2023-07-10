Water tower

The properties sold are on the border of Celina and Prosper.

 Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News file photo

Two key Collin County corner properties have sold to a Dallas businessman and automotive dealer.

Remington Partners, a company headed by businessman Stan Graff, has purchased development sites on two corners of Preston Road in Prosper and Celina. Both properties are planned for shopping center development.

Map

The properties sold are on the Prosper-Celina border.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags