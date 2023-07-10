Two key Collin County corner properties have sold to a Dallas businessman and automotive dealer.
Remington Partners, a company headed by businessman Stan Graff, has purchased development sites on two corners of Preston Road in Prosper and Celina. Both properties are planned for shopping center development.
The vacant properties on the Prosper/Celina border were sold by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Blue Star Land. Jones’ firm acquired the properties in 2003 and 2017, according to tax records.
The almost 40-acre tracts are on the northeast and southeast corners of Preston Road and Frontier Parkway.
Matthew Kiran and Rex Glendenning with Rex Real Estate negotiated the Graff purchases with Joe Hickman of Blue Star Land.
Graff plans on developing a grocery-anchored shopping center on the corners, Kiran said.
“Graff’s Remington Partners has positioned [itself] very well with these two key corners at this strategic intersection,” Kiran said. “These two corners are fantastic additions to Graff’s other holdings located at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and the Outer Loop.”
Graff owns Dallas-area automobile dealerships and has other business interests in the area. Graff also owns a more than 5,500-acre ranch northeast of Dallas in Red River County.
Remington Partners’ purchases are the latest retail tracts to change hands in fast-growing areas of Collin County.
Grocer H-E-B has purchased almost 20 acres on Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway extension in Prosper, where it plans a new store. Dallas’ Urban Heights Real Estate acquired a nearly 35-acre tract at the same intersection for a future shopping center project.
