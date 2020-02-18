The following names were posted in January at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.

75068

Fernando Aldaba Martinez, Stairs Don Cleto, 108 Cedar Lane

Michael Aly, Craft Nuisance Delivery, 1613 Lake Pine Drive

Amisha Anderson, Awaken Beautiful Skincare, 3212 Rio Grande Drive

Lesley Brown, L.B Logistics, 1576 Brookstone Drive

Cassandra & Nicholas Cambridge, Cici’s Beauty Supply, 1217 Pigeon Hawk Drive

Javier Marcelo, Elite Pro-Contractors, 10001 Cedar Lane

Winnet Chigwaza-Watson, Luxury Interior Creations DBA Luxury Creations by Winnet, 1433 Danielle Creek Drive

Charles Edward Corrales, CEC Meetings & Incentives, 2911 Lakefield Drive

Kelly Cruz, KC Elite Cleaning, 529 Port Allen Drive

Misty Czechorosky, Furry Friends Grooming By Misty, 800 W. Eldorado Parkway

Erin Dickerson, Sweeties Bakery, 1432 Marines Drive

Silvia Dietz, Dietz’s Dandy Do’s, 312 Hardwicke Lane

Richard Gerstenberg, 5 Star Confections, 613 Bird Creek Drive

Barbara Hogan, Healthy Cheese Lady, 1512 Laguna Del Sol Drive

Telethia Hurley, Bold and Beautifully You Photography, 3100 Tropica Drive

Sharonica Husband, The Sweets Suite, 1725 Megan Creek Drive

Elizabeth Iacoletti, 6.19 Interiors, 2133 Lake Pine Drive

Rebecca Jacobsen, Jump for Joy Travel, 2116 Olivereta Drive

Brian Keller, Platinum Landscape Services, 731 Majestic Oaks Drive

Curley Kelly Jr., CK2 Supreme Sports Recruiting, 1113 Yarrow St.

Michael Lawanson, Liberated Hooligan, 201 E. Eldorado Parkway Apt. 1306

Michael Lawanson, Wolf & Pigeons, 201 E. Eldorado Parkway Apt. 1306

Eula Linicomn, GE & Associates Management Company, 1257 Lasso Drive

Eula Linicomn, Linicomn/Richardson Fine Arts, 1257 Lasso Drive

Abner Pacheco & Jessica Prado, Academia Innovacion, 602 Lamp Post Lane

Hannah Miller, Interior Runway, 2050 FM423 Apt. 4607

Mayra Navarro, M&M Maid Service, 2657 Island Bay Way

Joel Nisar, Eli Freight, 1587 Thornhill Lane

Robin Pinkerman, Peace, Love & Pets, 2616 Windy Point Court

Yulimira Claire Stewart-Ton, Clean Connection Services, 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 416

Srikarthik Subbarao, NKR Solar Solutions, 2561 Lakebend Drive

Aubry Tolbert, ADT Appraisal Service, 2109 Michelle Creek Drive

Gilbert Velo, Little Elm T-Shirt Company, 2459 Tisbury Way

Christina & Ramone Ward, Patient Hearts Academy, 436 Willowlake Drive

76201

Struga Denton Partners LLC, Cole Place Apt, 1022/1004 Cleveland St.

Struga Biba Partners LLC, Park Place Apt, 2001 Hickory St.

Biba Partners LLC, Barry Place Apt, 500/505 Eagle Drive

Melissa Getty, Hephaestus Designs, 1100 Stanley St.

Jeremy Ratliff, Extreme Auto Detailing, 1419 Amherst Drive

Taylor Seerden, Transformations by Taylor, 120 E. McKinney St.

Monica & Brittany Terry, Seabrook’s Harvest, 1419 Oakland St.

Jacob Thiede, Theedee Music, 1810 W. Hickory St. Apt. 2

76205

Jitendra Bhakta, Economy Inn And Suites, 820 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 102

Marcelo Lopez, Landscaping Lopez, 2500 Fort Worth Drive #10

Ilona Gorokhovskiy, Ilona Jade Photography, 1521 San Gabriel Drive

Jonathan Lobato, The Potter’s House, 1332 Teasley Lane

Chris Bedford Richardson, North Texas Mean Greens, 1903 Whippoorwill Lane

Jose Alfredo Sanchez, Star Design Marble & Granite, 920 Baldwin St.

David DeLane Snow, The Eclectic Snowbear, 1801 Jason Drive #104

Edward Vanegas, Bethel Taqueria, 1700 Teasley Lane

Derek Yuniwoh, JBS Group USA, 201 Inman St. 11203c

76207

Elizabeth Vega & Meagan Newkirk, Wild Chix Boutique, 268 Robbie O St.

Adam Chorba, AC Remodeling And Home Repair, 10013 La Jolla Way

Haydan Stone, Greg Willmon & John Corley, Texas Red Dirt Road Piping, 8210 W. University Drive

Jeff Francis, JLF Safety, 9504 Greenstone Way

Kiana Gurski, KMG Creative Photography, 3329 N. Bell Ave.

Jennifer Nwa, Eby Beauty, 155 Precision Drive Apt. 2801

Marcos Perez, G&M Pro Services, 4937 Stuart Road #341

Latissa Price & Paula Smith, Kitty Kat Tats, 3704 Meadowtrail Lane

Jennifer Rosenboom, Liberty Lens Photography, 2213 Westview Trail

Spencer Strauss, Triple S Metal Buildings, 729 Del Drive

76208

Shanna Blanton, DFW Pro Clean, 5901 Marsh Rail Drive

Connor Thomas Brown, 7 Lives Left, 9608 Parkview Court

Marlon Elizalde, MC Drywall Complement, 2601 S. Mayhill Road #37

Tiffany Dierolf, Just Cuz Customs, 117 Cielo Lane

Jose De Jesus Rivera, J Rivera Concrete, 2025 Lake Vista Lane

Jacoby Hughes, Annie Pearl Group Home, 2550 Stockbridge Road Apt. 17206

David Hector Marroquin & Jose Rodolfo Pena, D&J The Tires Place, 621 S. Mayhill Road Suite 100

Kellee Marshall, Kelz House Of Heat Boutique, 2501 Stockbridge Road Apt. 15202

Scott Spain, Sharpline Service, 2200 Mayfield Circle

Thomas Trombley, Ready Bench Consulting, 4716 Fox Sedge Lane

Billy & Bridgett Washington, Washington Fashion, 6303 W. Shady Shores Road Apt. 612

76210

Kenneth Echols Blevins Jr., Ready4Soccer, 9000 Harvest Moon Trail

Matthew Burlison, Silverback Pools, 3313 Highpoint Drive

Amanda Cagnetto, Cagnetto Real Estate Group, 2106 Brazos Drive

Mary Jo Caldwell, Gablewood Designs, 1821 Vintage Drive

Eduardo Noel Hernandez Castro, Texas Under Construction, 2707 Skyview Drive

Guillermo Martinez & Omar Mendez, RPM Parking Management, 3212 Timberview Drive

Shelby Frank, Division 4, 4251 FM2181 Suite 230 #339

Mark John Garcia, Mark Garcia’s Courier Service, 2521 Kariba Lane

Sandy Castillo Hernandez, Sandy’s Painting, 9100 Teasley Lane #16 E

Daniel Koberna, Crappie Co., 3908 Winston Drive

Clayborn McClinton, CPM Tax Services, 2023 Club View Circle

Jose Mendoza, Mendoza Burrito Express, 4001 Hialeah Drive

Marcia Pettis, Salt & Light Keepsakes, 2921 Paddock Way

Eduardo Rodriguez, LnR Logistics, 9100 Teasley Lane Lot 25D

William Roussel, Best Local Team, 1913 Vintage Drive

Antonius Sidharta, Illustrative Depictions Photography, 3013 Pecan Tree Drive

David Smith, Axe And Anchor Repair Service, 2817 N. Haven Drive

Thomas Ryan Stewart, Hickory Creek Forge, 1909 Wickersham Lane

John Vance, Phunky Munky, 3300 S. Garrison Road #2203

Brad Warner, Brad Warner DBA Irrigation Plus, 3516 Wessex Court

Brandi Weaver, Midtown Fox, 6908 Hayling Way

Barry Vincent Williams Jr., Williams and Associates, 2060 Driskell Drive

LaMesha Collette Wilson, LWNB Home Lux, Etc., 201 Red Fox Lane

76226

Gregory Sawyer, All Access Investigations, 5701 Eagle Mountain Drive

Glenda Marie Bland, Extreme Sales, 845 Stonecrest Road

Ray Hershey & Casey Cates, American Tree Company, 100 Falcon Court

Rachelle Dauphinee, Rachelle Dauphinee, 904 10th St.

Billie Ivey, Glamglow On The Go, 1209 4th St.

Raymond William King, ProActive Management, 1141 Berrydale Drive

Raymond William King, Raymond King and Associates, 1141 Berrydale Drive

Ahmed Okedele, Lynx Enterprise, 5609 Balmorhea Drive

Gregory Sawyer, All Access Investigations, 5701 Eagle Mountain Drive

Craig Southerland, Public Service Search, 9508 Athens Drive

Dawn Michelle Wilson, Dawn Michelle Photography, 6221 Savannah Oak Trail

Stacy Elaine Winsett, True North HR Solutions, 8740 Canyon Crossing

76227

Carl Ary, Imagin-Ary Visions, 808 Lighthouse Lane

Brandi Austin, B. Events By Brandi, 1308 Sea Pines Drive

Tred & Crystal Bonds, Beauty SNOBs Beauty Supply, 27379 U.S. Highway 380

Joy Chihuahua, NoDal Gal, 2600 Tipps Road

Nathan Cotton, Quality Custom Gutters, 9808 Maple Drive

Samantha Cox, Diva Chic Boutique, 1512 Nightingale Drive

Lauren Flanagan, Lauren’s Sweet Treatz & More, 1031 FM2931

Abram Flores, RFL Stucco and Stone, 10009 Lakeview Drive

Mica Frederick, Grass Cutters, 406 N. Cherry St.

Maria Guerrero-Gonzalez, Shoes Left And Right, 1729 Outpost Creek Lane

Sandra Green & Eulitha Rukovo, Sandy & Litha Cleaning Services, 716 Lighthouse Lane

Grace Gwena, Tanaka, 1122 Red Robin Drive

Alejandro Sanchez Hernandez, Texas Turf And Services, 2901 Naylor Road

Suni Nicole Hill, Nikki Hill, 1509 Starr Court

Paul Judkins, Ready Now Handyman Services, 135 Dogwood Drive

Tony Le, Kutie Nails & Spa, 26615 E. U.S. Highway 380 Suite 110

Ronald Glenn McCane, Savage Zombies, 8716 Sierra Trail

Chris Nyberg, Broken Dreams Powersports, 2781 FM2931 Suite A

Samuel Okudjeto, SamoSQL, 1904 Morning Dove Drive

Jacqueline Sharita Otamiri, The Surgery Pro, 11450 U.S. Highway 380 Suite 130 #415

Osiel Perez Piedra, Green Valley Kitchen, 9467 FM428

Joselin Portillo, Portillo’s Cleaning Services, 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380 Apt. 5601

April Rowe, LivSocial Media, 309 Brahma St.

Ella Rucker, Teen Mega Star, 1912 Stephanie Court

Ashlei Chrystian Ryals, Nanny Ashlei, 1613 Wright St.

Joshua & Samantha Skelton, Skelton Leak Detection & Home Services, 1640 Millican Lane

Donald Wasson, Simply Sweet Kettle Corn, 1330 Kingston Place

Jason Waye, Lonestar Exclusive, 511 Surveyors Road

Kalon Wilson, Wilson Hay & Cattle Co, 6865 FM2931

76249

John & Rebecca Benedict, JB Book Biz, 17 W. Sharon Drive

Donna Bluhm, Geri-Options, 5389 Freeman Road

Amanda Green, The Amber Dragonfly Co., 5102 Meadow Lane

Rochelle Ibarra, Pila’s Pastime, 1211 Aztec Trail

Romilda Carol Lewis, All Season Lawn Care, 15300 FM1173

Dan Cong Ngo, DNCNC Turning, 5529 Barnett Road

Pedro Olague, Pedro’s Farrier Service, 12415 Plainview Road

Grant Petty, Last Long Construction, 150 N. Point Drive

Olivia Stacey & Suzanne Robinson, The Mutty Pup Dog Grooming, 129 N. 2nd St.

Travis Teague, Teague Farms, 8286 FM1173

76258

Bryan Wayne Brooks, Velocity Hunters, 13353 Joe Allen Road

Ramon Escalante Cabello, Escalante Stone, 216 E. Dennis St.

Michael Stephen Caravella, MSC Aviation, 12829 FM1385

Marcie Leigh Harris, Ardon Brothers Tire Shop, 1293 U.S. Highway 377, Suite 200

Havey Manion, 3M Marketing & Horse Sales, 10300 U.S. Highway 377

Kathleen Stevens, Winning Ride Mobile Wash, 12106 Saint John Road

76266

Sandy Castillo & Eduardo Castillo Aguirre, Castillo’s Remodeling, 5744 Stone Creek Drive

Bryan Carter, Carter Cabinet Hardware Installation, 12623 FM2450

Francois DesCotes, Hogs and Kisses Farm, 8616 Shaw Road

Misty Greene, X Stream Solutions, 715 Church St.

Michael Jimenez Jr., American Quality Construction, 8125 Rector Road

Kenneth Johnson, Johnson Courier, 7460 Indian Well Road

Matt Stenson & Moises Lopez, Big D Landscape, 901 John George Lane

Jose Guadalupe Munoz, Munoz Cornice, 866 Doc Holiday Road

Keith Adam Vrba, HK Landscapes, 5580 W. FM455

Ashley Yehle, Queen of Diamonds, 1819 Sand Stone Drive

 

Recommended for you