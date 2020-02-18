The following names were posted in January at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
75068
Fernando Aldaba Martinez, Stairs Don Cleto, 108 Cedar Lane
Michael Aly, Craft Nuisance Delivery, 1613 Lake Pine Drive
Amisha Anderson, Awaken Beautiful Skincare, 3212 Rio Grande Drive
Lesley Brown, L.B Logistics, 1576 Brookstone Drive
Cassandra & Nicholas Cambridge, Cici’s Beauty Supply, 1217 Pigeon Hawk Drive
Javier Marcelo, Elite Pro-Contractors, 10001 Cedar Lane
Winnet Chigwaza-Watson, Luxury Interior Creations DBA Luxury Creations by Winnet, 1433 Danielle Creek Drive
Charles Edward Corrales, CEC Meetings & Incentives, 2911 Lakefield Drive
Kelly Cruz, KC Elite Cleaning, 529 Port Allen Drive
Misty Czechorosky, Furry Friends Grooming By Misty, 800 W. Eldorado Parkway
Erin Dickerson, Sweeties Bakery, 1432 Marines Drive
Silvia Dietz, Dietz’s Dandy Do’s, 312 Hardwicke Lane
Richard Gerstenberg, 5 Star Confections, 613 Bird Creek Drive
Barbara Hogan, Healthy Cheese Lady, 1512 Laguna Del Sol Drive
Telethia Hurley, Bold and Beautifully You Photography, 3100 Tropica Drive
Sharonica Husband, The Sweets Suite, 1725 Megan Creek Drive
Elizabeth Iacoletti, 6.19 Interiors, 2133 Lake Pine Drive
Rebecca Jacobsen, Jump for Joy Travel, 2116 Olivereta Drive
Brian Keller, Platinum Landscape Services, 731 Majestic Oaks Drive
Curley Kelly Jr., CK2 Supreme Sports Recruiting, 1113 Yarrow St.
Michael Lawanson, Liberated Hooligan, 201 E. Eldorado Parkway Apt. 1306
Michael Lawanson, Wolf & Pigeons, 201 E. Eldorado Parkway Apt. 1306
Eula Linicomn, GE & Associates Management Company, 1257 Lasso Drive
Eula Linicomn, Linicomn/Richardson Fine Arts, 1257 Lasso Drive
Abner Pacheco & Jessica Prado, Academia Innovacion, 602 Lamp Post Lane
Hannah Miller, Interior Runway, 2050 FM423 Apt. 4607
Mayra Navarro, M&M Maid Service, 2657 Island Bay Way
Joel Nisar, Eli Freight, 1587 Thornhill Lane
Robin Pinkerman, Peace, Love & Pets, 2616 Windy Point Court
Yulimira Claire Stewart-Ton, Clean Connection Services, 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 416
Srikarthik Subbarao, NKR Solar Solutions, 2561 Lakebend Drive
Aubry Tolbert, ADT Appraisal Service, 2109 Michelle Creek Drive
Gilbert Velo, Little Elm T-Shirt Company, 2459 Tisbury Way
Christina & Ramone Ward, Patient Hearts Academy, 436 Willowlake Drive
76201
Struga Denton Partners LLC, Cole Place Apt, 1022/1004 Cleveland St.
Struga Biba Partners LLC, Park Place Apt, 2001 Hickory St.
Biba Partners LLC, Barry Place Apt, 500/505 Eagle Drive
Melissa Getty, Hephaestus Designs, 1100 Stanley St.
Jeremy Ratliff, Extreme Auto Detailing, 1419 Amherst Drive
Taylor Seerden, Transformations by Taylor, 120 E. McKinney St.
Monica & Brittany Terry, Seabrook’s Harvest, 1419 Oakland St.
Jacob Thiede, Theedee Music, 1810 W. Hickory St. Apt. 2
76205
Jitendra Bhakta, Economy Inn And Suites, 820 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 102
Marcelo Lopez, Landscaping Lopez, 2500 Fort Worth Drive #10
Ilona Gorokhovskiy, Ilona Jade Photography, 1521 San Gabriel Drive
Jonathan Lobato, The Potter’s House, 1332 Teasley Lane
Chris Bedford Richardson, North Texas Mean Greens, 1903 Whippoorwill Lane
Jose Alfredo Sanchez, Star Design Marble & Granite, 920 Baldwin St.
David DeLane Snow, The Eclectic Snowbear, 1801 Jason Drive #104
Edward Vanegas, Bethel Taqueria, 1700 Teasley Lane
Derek Yuniwoh, JBS Group USA, 201 Inman St. 11203c
76207
Elizabeth Vega & Meagan Newkirk, Wild Chix Boutique, 268 Robbie O St.
Adam Chorba, AC Remodeling And Home Repair, 10013 La Jolla Way
Haydan Stone, Greg Willmon & John Corley, Texas Red Dirt Road Piping, 8210 W. University Drive
Jeff Francis, JLF Safety, 9504 Greenstone Way
Kiana Gurski, KMG Creative Photography, 3329 N. Bell Ave.
Jennifer Nwa, Eby Beauty, 155 Precision Drive Apt. 2801
Marcos Perez, G&M Pro Services, 4937 Stuart Road #341
Latissa Price & Paula Smith, Kitty Kat Tats, 3704 Meadowtrail Lane
Jennifer Rosenboom, Liberty Lens Photography, 2213 Westview Trail
Spencer Strauss, Triple S Metal Buildings, 729 Del Drive
76208
Shanna Blanton, DFW Pro Clean, 5901 Marsh Rail Drive
Connor Thomas Brown, 7 Lives Left, 9608 Parkview Court
Marlon Elizalde, MC Drywall Complement, 2601 S. Mayhill Road #37
Tiffany Dierolf, Just Cuz Customs, 117 Cielo Lane
Jose De Jesus Rivera, J Rivera Concrete, 2025 Lake Vista Lane
Jacoby Hughes, Annie Pearl Group Home, 2550 Stockbridge Road Apt. 17206
David Hector Marroquin & Jose Rodolfo Pena, D&J The Tires Place, 621 S. Mayhill Road Suite 100
Kellee Marshall, Kelz House Of Heat Boutique, 2501 Stockbridge Road Apt. 15202
Scott Spain, Sharpline Service, 2200 Mayfield Circle
Thomas Trombley, Ready Bench Consulting, 4716 Fox Sedge Lane
Billy & Bridgett Washington, Washington Fashion, 6303 W. Shady Shores Road Apt. 612
76210
Kenneth Echols Blevins Jr., Ready4Soccer, 9000 Harvest Moon Trail
Matthew Burlison, Silverback Pools, 3313 Highpoint Drive
Amanda Cagnetto, Cagnetto Real Estate Group, 2106 Brazos Drive
Mary Jo Caldwell, Gablewood Designs, 1821 Vintage Drive
Eduardo Noel Hernandez Castro, Texas Under Construction, 2707 Skyview Drive
Guillermo Martinez & Omar Mendez, RPM Parking Management, 3212 Timberview Drive
Shelby Frank, Division 4, 4251 FM2181 Suite 230 #339
Mark John Garcia, Mark Garcia’s Courier Service, 2521 Kariba Lane
Sandy Castillo Hernandez, Sandy’s Painting, 9100 Teasley Lane #16 E
Daniel Koberna, Crappie Co., 3908 Winston Drive
Clayborn McClinton, CPM Tax Services, 2023 Club View Circle
Jose Mendoza, Mendoza Burrito Express, 4001 Hialeah Drive
Marcia Pettis, Salt & Light Keepsakes, 2921 Paddock Way
Eduardo Rodriguez, LnR Logistics, 9100 Teasley Lane Lot 25D
William Roussel, Best Local Team, 1913 Vintage Drive
Antonius Sidharta, Illustrative Depictions Photography, 3013 Pecan Tree Drive
David Smith, Axe And Anchor Repair Service, 2817 N. Haven Drive
Thomas Ryan Stewart, Hickory Creek Forge, 1909 Wickersham Lane
John Vance, Phunky Munky, 3300 S. Garrison Road #2203
Brad Warner, Brad Warner DBA Irrigation Plus, 3516 Wessex Court
Brandi Weaver, Midtown Fox, 6908 Hayling Way
Barry Vincent Williams Jr., Williams and Associates, 2060 Driskell Drive
LaMesha Collette Wilson, LWNB Home Lux, Etc., 201 Red Fox Lane
76226
Gregory Sawyer, All Access Investigations, 5701 Eagle Mountain Drive
Glenda Marie Bland, Extreme Sales, 845 Stonecrest Road
Ray Hershey & Casey Cates, American Tree Company, 100 Falcon Court
Rachelle Dauphinee, Rachelle Dauphinee, 904 10th St.
Billie Ivey, Glamglow On The Go, 1209 4th St.
Raymond William King, ProActive Management, 1141 Berrydale Drive
Raymond William King, Raymond King and Associates, 1141 Berrydale Drive
Ahmed Okedele, Lynx Enterprise, 5609 Balmorhea Drive
Craig Southerland, Public Service Search, 9508 Athens Drive
Dawn Michelle Wilson, Dawn Michelle Photography, 6221 Savannah Oak Trail
Stacy Elaine Winsett, True North HR Solutions, 8740 Canyon Crossing
76227
Carl Ary, Imagin-Ary Visions, 808 Lighthouse Lane
Brandi Austin, B. Events By Brandi, 1308 Sea Pines Drive
Tred & Crystal Bonds, Beauty SNOBs Beauty Supply, 27379 U.S. Highway 380
Joy Chihuahua, NoDal Gal, 2600 Tipps Road
Nathan Cotton, Quality Custom Gutters, 9808 Maple Drive
Samantha Cox, Diva Chic Boutique, 1512 Nightingale Drive
Lauren Flanagan, Lauren’s Sweet Treatz & More, 1031 FM2931
Abram Flores, RFL Stucco and Stone, 10009 Lakeview Drive
Mica Frederick, Grass Cutters, 406 N. Cherry St.
Maria Guerrero-Gonzalez, Shoes Left And Right, 1729 Outpost Creek Lane
Sandra Green & Eulitha Rukovo, Sandy & Litha Cleaning Services, 716 Lighthouse Lane
Grace Gwena, Tanaka, 1122 Red Robin Drive
Alejandro Sanchez Hernandez, Texas Turf And Services, 2901 Naylor Road
Suni Nicole Hill, Nikki Hill, 1509 Starr Court
Paul Judkins, Ready Now Handyman Services, 135 Dogwood Drive
Tony Le, Kutie Nails & Spa, 26615 E. U.S. Highway 380 Suite 110
Ronald Glenn McCane, Savage Zombies, 8716 Sierra Trail
Chris Nyberg, Broken Dreams Powersports, 2781 FM2931 Suite A
Samuel Okudjeto, SamoSQL, 1904 Morning Dove Drive
Jacqueline Sharita Otamiri, The Surgery Pro, 11450 U.S. Highway 380 Suite 130 #415
Osiel Perez Piedra, Green Valley Kitchen, 9467 FM428
Joselin Portillo, Portillo’s Cleaning Services, 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380 Apt. 5601
April Rowe, LivSocial Media, 309 Brahma St.
Ella Rucker, Teen Mega Star, 1912 Stephanie Court
Ashlei Chrystian Ryals, Nanny Ashlei, 1613 Wright St.
Joshua & Samantha Skelton, Skelton Leak Detection & Home Services, 1640 Millican Lane
Donald Wasson, Simply Sweet Kettle Corn, 1330 Kingston Place
Jason Waye, Lonestar Exclusive, 511 Surveyors Road
Kalon Wilson, Wilson Hay & Cattle Co, 6865 FM2931
76249
John & Rebecca Benedict, JB Book Biz, 17 W. Sharon Drive
Donna Bluhm, Geri-Options, 5389 Freeman Road
Amanda Green, The Amber Dragonfly Co., 5102 Meadow Lane
Rochelle Ibarra, Pila’s Pastime, 1211 Aztec Trail
Romilda Carol Lewis, All Season Lawn Care, 15300 FM1173
Dan Cong Ngo, DNCNC Turning, 5529 Barnett Road
Pedro Olague, Pedro’s Farrier Service, 12415 Plainview Road
Grant Petty, Last Long Construction, 150 N. Point Drive
Olivia Stacey & Suzanne Robinson, The Mutty Pup Dog Grooming, 129 N. 2nd St.
Travis Teague, Teague Farms, 8286 FM1173
76258
Bryan Wayne Brooks, Velocity Hunters, 13353 Joe Allen Road
Ramon Escalante Cabello, Escalante Stone, 216 E. Dennis St.
Michael Stephen Caravella, MSC Aviation, 12829 FM1385
Marcie Leigh Harris, Ardon Brothers Tire Shop, 1293 U.S. Highway 377, Suite 200
Havey Manion, 3M Marketing & Horse Sales, 10300 U.S. Highway 377
Kathleen Stevens, Winning Ride Mobile Wash, 12106 Saint John Road
76266
Sandy Castillo & Eduardo Castillo Aguirre, Castillo’s Remodeling, 5744 Stone Creek Drive
Bryan Carter, Carter Cabinet Hardware Installation, 12623 FM2450
Francois DesCotes, Hogs and Kisses Farm, 8616 Shaw Road
Misty Greene, X Stream Solutions, 715 Church St.
Michael Jimenez Jr., American Quality Construction, 8125 Rector Road
Kenneth Johnson, Johnson Courier, 7460 Indian Well Road
Matt Stenson & Moises Lopez, Big D Landscape, 901 John George Lane
Jose Guadalupe Munoz, Munoz Cornice, 866 Doc Holiday Road
Keith Adam Vrba, HK Landscapes, 5580 W. FM455
Ashley Yehle, Queen of Diamonds, 1819 Sand Stone Drive