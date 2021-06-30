Longtime downtown pizza spot and music venue J&J's Pizza will close in about a month ahead of a rent increase.
The restaurant, on the Square at 118 W. Oak St., announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that they would close their doors Aug. 10.
"It comes with great sadness that after 24 years of serving Denton, we will be closing our doors due to an increase in rent we just can’t pay. Our last day will be August 10th. Please come in and help say goodbye to this place with us!" the post read in part.
Owners Jaime and Jessie Ham plan to open a new restaurant in Gainesville, Saint Joe’s Pizza, in "a few months" and announce an opening date when they have more information, according to the post.
J&J's basement — affectionately dubbed the Ol' Dirty Basement — has been a popular venue for the DIY music scene, booking shows with local and touring bands.
The owners had not returned calls from Denton Record-Chronicle staff for comment by Wednesday afternoon.