Denton is considering changes to its short-term rental regulations.

The city of Denton will hire a third-party company to identify unregistered short-term rentals after finalizing changes to STR regulations, staff shared in a town hall with residents Monday.

Short-term rentals, defined as residential units rented out for less than 30 days and typically found on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, have been a point of tension among residents throughout North Texas. Some homeowners associations and city governments have banned the rentals altogether following complaints about noise and safety concerns. STRs have been allowed in Denton so long as owners register them and pay hotel occupancy taxes, but most have not. Staff estimated there are more than 300 short-term rentals in the city, with only a fraction of those registered.

