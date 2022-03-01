Editor's note: This is the third edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle's newest newsletter, Your Money, Your Home, which publishes the first and third Tuesdays monthly. To subscribe, click here.
It’s no secret that Denton County’s housing market is at a flash point. Homes are hard to come by, and those that do make it to market sell quickly and for an inflated price.
Low inventory is almost par for the course in Texas, with its booming population and steady influx of transplants from other states. But that demand for housing has been driven to new heights lately, and it doesn't show any signs of easing.
"In the past two years, it [inventory] has gone down even further and prices have increased to the point where it's almost pricing people out of the market," said Chase McKissaack, operating partner at McKissack Realty Group.
In March 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank lowered its benchmark interest rate to zero in the hopes of stimulating economic activity that had slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rates on home loans hit rock bottom as a result, prompting many to refinance, upgrade their living space by getting into a bigger home, or buy for the first time. But with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing economic instability, many would-be sellers chose to stay put.
That has meant houses on the market have continued to decrease, ramping up competition for the few left up for grabs. Home inventory in Denton County last month was at its lowest point since the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center began tracking the data in 2011, with only half a month’s inventory available.
The Home Price Index for Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington rose to its highest point to date, up a staggering 23.5%. That’s compared to 7.4% in 2020 and just under a 2.6% increase in 2019 for the same period, according to data from Texas A&M University.
Homes in the lowest price tier saw the biggest jump, meaning getting into a home could be difficult for first-time buyers.
"The general first-time homebuyer used to be able to pick up a property for in the mid-to-upper 100s or low 200s in our area, and those don't really exist anymore," McKissack said.
With rates low, everyday homebuyers aren’t the only ones who recognized an opportunity to snap up homes at low prices.
Investment firms are among the top bidders for single-family homes nationwide, with the percentage of home sales to investors rising to 22% in January, up from 15% a year prior. While those statistics are harder to track at the local level, bids from investors with deep pockets have been coming in at breakneck speeds, McKissack said — and usually in cash.
"A year or two ago you were probably seeing maybe one or two investor offers that would come across in that range whereas now you're seeing five or six on a home — a much higher volume of those type of buyers," McKissack said.
Investment activity is strongest for homes under $400,000 with many firms aiming to turn them into rentals.
"We see lots of iBuyers come in and offer these prices that are not fair and charge them [sellers] fees up to 9% — it's crazy because they could actually sell their home for more," said Chrissy Mallouf of Chrissy Mallouf Real Estate Group.
Those terms may deter some sellers and when it does, there are plenty of other buyers waiting in the wings. But these days it's common to see a hopeful buyer bid $30,000 over a property's list price and still not get it, with so many moving to the area desperate to secure a home.
"Where it used to be that maybe 10% of my buyers were out-of-state buyers, now I'm probably at 45 to 50% because there's so many people moving into the area," McKissack said. "Couple that with the pandemic and people just kind of staying where they were at starting in 2020, that's driven the prices up and competition up even more."
Many would-be buyers are stuck in rental limbo while they wait for a home, contributing to increased rental prices as well, McKissack said.
The big question on everyone's mind is when the market will stabilize. Even with interest rates expected to begin rising again in March, new builds are just keeping up with demand. With so many buyers still searching for a North Texas home, market watchers say it might be some time before stability returns.
"I don't really see the market going anywhere for the next two or three years unless something unforeseen happens with our economy that leads us to a slowdown," McKissack said. "From everything we've seen, it's just going to keep building."
On the town
--> If you're in the market for something a little more attainable like a fresh do, The Dapper Devil is open for business. Alongside traditional barbershop services, owner Anthony Proa is aiming to make the space a haven for those on the spectrum.
--> Three Alamo Drafthouse locations in Dallas-Fort Worth are filing for bankruptcy (but the Denton location is safe), the Dallas Morning News reports.
…and on the move
--> A new 378-unit apartment development by a Florida apartment builder is now complete in the Savannah area. Rents begin at $1,383 for a 700-square-foot unit.
By the numbers
1 — the number of days left for the U.S. Department of Labor to respond to a motion from Paccar Inc., Peterbilt's parent company, to dismiss the department's lawsuit. DOL filed the suit in November alleging Peterbilt's termination of a Denton employee violated federal whistleblower protections.
348 — the number of employees laid off from Lewisville's Stearns Lending following the shutdown of its wholesale department.
4 — the grievances popular "Watchdog" columnist Dave Lieber details against a Haslet roofing company he says broke all the rules.