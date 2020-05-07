The International Coaching Federation, a nonprofit organization specializing in professional coaching, announced a partnership for their 25th anniversary in conjunction with the North Texas Food Bank.
The partnership, which occurs during Coaching Week — from Monday, May 4 through Sunday, May 10 — provides in depth coaching experiences for the NTFB.
The NTFB is a social benefit organization that distributes donated, purchased and prepared foods through a network of more than 60,000 individuals. Coaching experiences provided via the ICF are complimentary to the Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Consultations can be held via phone and video conferencing and are available in one to four-hour increments.
Topics can range from HR strategies, coronavirus relief package, grants, aid, cash flow, landlord negotiations and coaching topics, such as leading teams virtually, dealing with stress and uncertainty and prioritizing communications, among others.
Businesses can register online at www.successinkind.org by clicking the orange “Apply For Help” button.