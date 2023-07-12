While some North Texas cities, such as Denton, are flush with retail grocery stores, others, such as Krum and Sanger, do not have even one. Known as “food deserts,” these areas don’t have easy access to fresh food, so residents must drive to another area for groceries.
Grocery stores consider certain demographics like median income, other nearby stores and population when thinking about whether to bring in a new location, but there’s also what Southern Methodist University professor Ed Fox, who heads up the JCPenney Center for Retail Excellence, calls “the Walmart factor.”
“If there’s a Walmart Supercenter within 10 miles then there’s no competition because people will drive to the Walmart,” Fox said.
Since Walmart tends to attract shoppers from farther away, the store’s proximity could give a second-tier grocery store that might otherwise consider a smaller market pause.
The Walmart on U.S. Highway 380 just a short drive from both Sanger and Krum might be one reason the cities have struggled to attract a grocer despite efforts by city leaders. In 2021, following the closure of Sanger’s Super Save, which was demolished to make way for a highway expansion, the city released a statement expressing confidence that growth in the area would make it attractive to a new grocer, though one has yet to come to the city.
Other factors — like if a grocery store might not be able to staff a store based on workforce projections, or if retail theft is high in an area — can deter grocers as well, according to Fox.
Existing retailers like 156 Produce and K’s Gourmet Foods in Sanger have stepped up to help fill the gap for locals, however, and efforts like the Downtown Sanger Farmers’ Market also help supplement the area’s lack of access to fresh food.
There are things city leaders can do — like offering tax incentives — to make their cities more attractive to grocers. But with North Texas remaining a rapidly expanding area, it’s likely a matter of when, not if, it will continue to see new grocers come to market.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.