Walmart Neighborhood Market (copy)
Buy Now

Some North Texas cities do not have grocery stores at all, leaving them without easy access to fresh food.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

While some North Texas cities, such as Denton, are flush with retail grocery stores, others, such as Krum and Sanger, do not have even one. Known as “food deserts,” these areas don’t have easy access to fresh food, so residents must drive to another area for groceries.

Grocery stores consider certain demographics like median income, other nearby stores and population when thinking about whether to bring in a new location, but there’s also what Southern Methodist University professor Ed Fox, who heads up the JCPenney Center for Retail Excellence, calls “the Walmart factor.”

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags