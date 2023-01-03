Local and national retailers saw strong turnout this holiday shopping season as customers remained resilient amid rising prices.
Prices for goods and services across the U.S. rose another 0.1% in November, up a total of 7.1% over last year, with the biggest increases coming in fuel, energy and food. But despite continued inflationary pressures holiday sales increased 7.6%, higher than the 7.1% increase projected by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which released the data Dec. 26. Although those numbers are less than last year, it’s still good news for retailers who rely heavily on the November-to-December shopping period to bolster annual sales.
At Golden Triangle Mall, trends varied somewhat among big-box retailers, with some seeing smaller transactions and others seeing increased average spending. Overall, more stores saw gains in traffic, with jewelry, in particular, seeing big increases.
“One jewelry store had their biggest day ever last year, and they surpassed that again on the 23rd, so it was a 15-year high in jewelry,” mall manager Aaron Ball said.
Dec. 23 and 26 were the biggest days for the Denton mall, with stores hosting holiday sales and many shoppers benefiting from annual coupon books and specials.
“Santa sales” — sales from photos with Santa — were also at a three-year high, and the mall partnered with the University of North Texas women’s basketball team to provide gifts for underprivileged kids, Ball said.
Nationwide online sales were up 10.6% over last year, while in-person spending rose by 6.8%, according to the Mastercard survey results first reported by Time.
Furniture, electronic and clothing sales were among the categories that saw declines in spending, market research firm NPD Group reported, with beauty and skin care sellers among those projected to see gains.
The National Retail Federation is expected to release a final report next month on November-December sales nationwide.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.