The December Federal Open Market Committee policy statement and news conference were not the news markets were hoping for. While raising the terminal rate higher than expected, the Powell Fed also poured cold water on the hopes of a Fed pivot. Sorry, but no rate cuts coming in 2023. Absent a severe recession and financial instability, the Federal Reserve is still sticking to its guns when it comes to taming inflation.

This has important implications for the housing market. The housing reset of 2022 will continue. Many speculators and levered market participants were hoping for a quick return to free money. That scenario is not in the cards with headline inflation still running at 7.1%.

