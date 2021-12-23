At Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, the downtown bookstore’s first holiday shopping season in Denton has been a busy one.
“We’ve been blown away — it has been wonderful, the amount of shoppers we’ve had in our store, and we feel like the word is really getting out there,” co-owner Diane Mayes said.
The bookstore, which opened on Hickory Street in May after a move from Leander, is one of several local businesses seeing strong turnout among shoppers. Consumer prices have been climbing over the past few months as inflation takes hold, up 6.8% over last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. That’s the biggest jump in nearly 40 years, but that hasn’t stopped consumer spending; it’s up more than 37% in Denton County compared with pre-pandemic levels, matching national trends in increased spending.
That demand for goods has created something of a feedback loop with global supply chain shortages. With prices for international shipping and other costs for merchants climbing, those expenses are being passed to consumers. While most are unhappy with the rising prices at checkout — consumer confidence was at a 10-year low last month, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index — that has not curbed buying.
“Being our first year, we really didn’t know what to expect, but I think our sales have probably doubled in the last month,” said Kasey Francis-Eusea, co-owner of metaphysical gift shop Bewitched Denton.
Despite businesses’ fears that customers would turn to online shopping this holiday season, they’re showing up at local shops in person. Neither Bewitched nor downtown gift shop Sleeping Lizzards offer online purchases, but owners said customers have been coming through the doors at a steady rate. Patchouli Joe’s does have an e-commerce store, but those numbers have been average compared with the boom of in-person shoppers, Mayes said.
The turnout also has been more spread out this year, with customers showing up in steady numbers throughout the past month. Although some Denton businesses did see a big turnout on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, demand has continued to remain high beyond Thanksgiving weekend.
“To me, it just kind of set the pace, and we just have not stopped from then on,” Mayes said.
The trend has come as a relief to small retailers, who have faced an uncertain outlook over the past two years. It’s Denton’s willingness to support local that has helped keep many afloat, Sleeping Lizzards co-owner Roxane Clark said.
“People have come in to ask for items and said they’d rather buy here than on Amazon,” Clark said. “They have really showed up for small businesses every day — we’ve made it through a really tough season because of our customers.”