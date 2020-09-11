Denton banking leader Marty Rivers, who is the market president at American National Bank & Trust, was elected to continue his role as chairperson for the Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.
With more than 30 years of experience as a community banker, Rivers has served on the association's Leadership Division Board since 2011.
The decision to elect Rivers as chairperson was made during the association’s quarterly board meeting in June. The meeting also featured the election of several new board members.