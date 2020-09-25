The economic lifeblood of the tourism industry in Denton, hotel occupancy tax revenue has dropped 40-50% because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But stakeholders are optimistic it won’t be that way for long.
“When everything shut down in March and April, everything stopped,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “The hotel industry was probably one of the hardest hit, and it has probably taken the longest to recover.”
The hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, is collected by hotel and motel operators through the state comptroller’s office. The tax also applies to bed and breakfasts, condos, apartments and houses rented for less than 30 consecutive days.
The Texas rate is 6% of the cost of a room, and that revenue under state law is used to promote tourism and, more specifically, overnight stays. Cities and some counties and special-purpose districts are allowed under law to impose an additional hotel tax. In Denton, the city rate is 7% — for a total rate of 13%.
“The tax is a major contributor to the town and has a huge economic impact on the city,” said Jeff Pritts, general manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. “We’ve been really blessed up here. It has been a lot worse in a lot of other places, so we’ve been lucky.”
Denton’s projected HOT revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $2.7 million. For the 2019-20 budget year, the total amount collected was $3.4 million.
“The hospitality industry is resilient,” Mike Pistana, vice president of Discover Denton, said. “We faced tough times in the past with 9/11 and the Great Recession in 2008. But the industry fought through those moments and recovered.”
Discover Denton is an affiliate of the Denton Chamber of Commerce.
“Obviously, nobody has ever gone through something like this pandemic, and it is going to take a much longer and bigger fight to recover,” Pistana said. “But it’s human nature to want to travel for leisure and business.”
For example, Pistana said, several retailers in Denton that draw tourists and others are not only surviving but growing, including Rayzor Ranch, Golden Triangle Mall and the downtown area.
That means business for local retailers and restaurants like H2Oak, a downtown barbecue restaurant that Pistana said is still slated to open later this year with an outdoor playground and a 4,000-square-foot indoor music venue.
He also mentioned the 300-unit luxury apartments that will “flank” the hotel and convention center in the Rayzor Ranch Town Center.
Watts said he believes the hospitality industry is recovering, even if it’s at a slower rate than hoped.
“We’re seeing events at the convention center, and the occupancy rate is up a little bit. But we still have a long way to go,” he said. “HOT funds will be a challenge moving forward in the sense it won’t have the same kind of revenue stream it has had in the past.”
In August, The Associated Press reported that hotel demand may not recover until 2023, according to data from STR Tourism Economics, with the average occupancy at 40% this year and 52% in 2021 — down from 66% last year.
“Revenue per available room — a key hotel metric — will fall to $43.31 this year, down from $86.64 in 2019,” according to the AP.
In Denton, HOT revenue is distributed to 25 entities, including the Denton Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. For 2020-21, they have been budgeted for almost $1.1 million of HOT revenue.
“The major recipient is the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is part of the chamber,” Watts said. “Then, it is spread out through different organizations that put on events that meet the [state] criteria in motel-hotel tax funding.”
City documents show that the Hotel Occupancy Tax & Sponsorship Committee monitors “allocation and use” of HOT revenue, “ensuring funds are being used to directly enhance and promote tourism and hotel/convention occupancy tax funds.”
Denton City Council member Jesse Davis said he is confident the hospitality industry here will survive the pandemic.
“The best thing for city officials to do now is support our proven assets as best we can,” Davis said. “That includes using our available HOT funds for events like our arts festivals. To me, Denton’s tourism success comes from the unique nexus between our rural heritage, a vibrant arts scene and university town culture.”
But to further improve the industry during the pandemic and despite it, events must be allowed to happen, Pistana said.
“Denton prides itself on having numerous events throughout the year that attracts visitors from around the area, state and region,” Pistana said. “These events, such as the Denton Arts & Jazz Fest, North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Thin Line Fest, Denton Black Film Festival and Arts & Autos … drive overnight stays to our Denton hotels and thus help support the hotel occupancy tax fund.”
To view the HOT budget, visit cityofdenton.com.