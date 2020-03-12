Even before President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions to and from Europe were announced Wednesday night, Denton businesses, residents and visitors were being advised to take precautions in travel and interactions.
The president announced Wednesday evening that a temporary travel restriction of 30 days would be implemented between the United States and 26 European countries. The policy decision, which pertains to foreign nationals, aims to curb the potential spread of COVID-19, but does not include commercial trade or cargo restrictions.
Prior to Wednesday’s directive, a travel advisory had been issued by Discover Denton, vice president Mike Pistana said. The advisory, Pistana said, aims to provide residents and visitors with as much information as possible after coordinating with city and county health officials. He said it was “too early” to know whether travel restrictions or the advisory would affect Denton’s economy, but that some impact was anticipated.
“The Thin Line Fest moving to a virtual event will have an impact on dining and shopping around town, which will definitely be impacting small businesses,” Pistana said. “We’re still trying to get a pulse on what’s going on, but there will certainly be an impact in general.”
There have been at least 34 known cases of coronavirus in the state as of Thursday, according to The Texas Tribune, with 11 identified at a federal quarantine site and 23 elsewhere. A total of 28 individuals have been actively monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Denton since early February, said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for Denton County Public Health. She said there has not been a positive case in Denton County.
Discover Denton advises residents and visitors to practice preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses such as coronavirus. Actions include avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, and using household disinfectants to clean frequently touched objects or surfaces, among others.
The Economic Development Partnership, which provides existing businesses with help to succeed and grow while marketing in Denton, said official statements were not available as of Thursday morning. However, a news release via the U.S. Travel Association was provided by Nic Bagherpour, an administrative assistant for EDP.
“In taking aggressive steps to protect the public against coronavirus, the U.S. government should now consider equally aggressive steps to protect America’s workforce and employers. The public’s health is the top concern, but now the policy conversation must address the health of the economy,” U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said in the release. “Temporarily shutting off travel from Europe is going to exacerbate the already-heavy impact of coronavirus on the travel industry and the 15.7 million Americans whose jobs depend on travel. We have and will continue to engage Congress and the administration on policy steps that are necessary to ensure that travel employers – 83% of which are small businesses – can keep the lights on for their employees.”
For Denton resident Jim Patrick, 69, he said his cottage-based facility at Old Irish Bed and Breakfast is at full capacity this weekend and is taking precautionary measures to safeguard residents from exposure. He said that in addition to hand sanitizer and disinfectants in each room, guests will be served breakfast in bed as a precaution.
“People need to have a life but can’t really go out to places like shopping malls or sporting events because of the virus,” Patrick said, noting the vulnerability of older demographics, like himself, including those with chronic health conditions. “So until we can stop the spread, the [B&B] seems to be our little way of staying in business.”