As shoppers head into this weekend’s sales tax holiday, a local money management expert said families can make the best of inflation with some planning.
For the rest of the year, families can get creative and save money as the holidays approach, too.
“I think that, overall, the tax-free weekend initiative helps everyone preparing to go back to school, whether it’s their first day in kindergarten, or they’re returning to a college campus,” said Paul Goebel, director of the University of North Texas Student Money Management Center. “Because clothing, footwear, school supplies, even backpacks — there’s universal items that all students want to look their best when they return to campus, to any campus, at any point as part of their school experience.”
From Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7, Texans can make tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced at less than $100 — during the annual tax-free weekend, the Texas Comptroller’s Office said. Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.
In most cases, shoppers don’t have to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items. View the comptroller’s online lists of qualifying and exempt clothing items and qualifying school supplies at comptroller.texas.gov.
“I always urge people to buy from local merchants and retailers,” Goebel said. “But shop around, and if you find a sale online this weekend, take advantage of it. People need to remember that the shipping and handling is part of the cost, and if those things are over the $100 amount, they’re going to pay sales tax on it.”
Goebel said the sales tax holiday will likely benefit families struggling with rising costs the most. While gasoline prices continue to fall, families are still paying higher prices for housing, groceries, new and used cars, dining and entertainment.
“What students will this weekend have a greater impact on, most definitely during these somewhat financially challenging times? I think for families, definitely those that have multiple children,” Goebel said. “It really does help. Any way that they can save money, or any sales tax money, is a great opportunity.”
Goebel said families and college students headed back to school on a budget should make a quick accounting of their priorities.
“First and foremost, identify your needs, but also identify your wants,” Goebel said. “Prioritize needs before wants, of course. And also understand that, with the prices going up across the board, and the impact they’re having on the budgets of many families, that this may be a great year to prioritize purchasing one or two — maybe three items — that are higher quality.”
Goebel said families can get better wear out of fewer items of clothing at a higher price point “than buying multiples that aren’t going to last more than a few times in the washing machine.”
A reality for parents is that children often grow out of clothes and shoes during a school year.
“You can’t stop growth spurts, but you also know to look out for them,” he said.
Some supplies are ripe for repeated usage. Rulers, folders and binders, scissors, lunchboxes, compasses and pencil boxes are all durable. Goebel said families should reuse what they can if money is tight.
“Use last year’s backpack, especially if their child likes it,” he said. “You can throw it in the washing machine and use it again.”
One sales tax holiday weekend might be but a little relief for families on the margins, Goebel said. As the school year progresses, supplies get used up and school projects come with material needs. Parents might consider changing some habits so that they can save money.
“It comes down to lifestyle choices,” he said. “Some individuals and families are willing to pivot and to rethink their lifestyle choices. Others are not. But for many students, what we tell them is ‘don’t forget about the wonderful resources that are available throughout the community.’ The festivals, the events, the special programs that are available. There’s a great amount of entertainment available out in the Denton community that a lot of us just take for granted. Well, stop taking it for granted and utilizing it for that one more thing.”
In September, the Denton Main Street Association will announce its lineup for the free family concerts in the Twilight Tunes series. Families with a library card can check out movies, and the UNT Library offers family tabletop games for students, faculty and staff to check out and play with their families. Both UNT and Texas Woman’s University offer free and low-cost concerts and plays.
“Something I rediscovered during the pandemic was getting outside on the hiking and biking trails,” Goebel said. Denton city parks offer both, as well as playgrounds, Frisbee golf and fishing ponds.
“There is really a wealth of amenities in the community that people can enjoy with their families,” he said. “It might be a change for people, but there are a lot of things we can take advantage of that are free because the people of the community want these to be available.”