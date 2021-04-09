Dallas-based Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development recently kickstarted two state-of-the-art industrial developments in Denton and Forney.
In early March, the development company broke ground on I-35 Convergence, a two-building complex in Denton’s WestPark Industrial Park, just northwest of the Interstate 35 East and West split.
The first of the two buildings, encompassing 250,080 square feet, features LED lighting and skylights. Hunt Southwest is reserving the second building for build-to-suit development for more specialized warehousing and distribution.
Completion of the complex is expected in December and is the ninth industrial project Hunt Southwest has installed in Texas in the past five years.