Popular Texas tea chain HTeaO is opening its Denton location next week, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page Saturday.
The tearoom and drive-thru, located at 2211 W. University Drive, will open its doors Feb. 5 at noon and offer 24 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea, along with Yeti merchandise and snack options. To celebrate the opening, there will be discounted pricing throughout opening day, and gallons of tea will be half-price during February.
HTeaO has 26 other established locations across Texas. The company first announced it would open a Denton location in May 2018, in partnership with franchise owners Jimmy and Lillie James.
The Denton location is one of five opening soon around the state, according to the company’s website.