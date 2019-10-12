An Express Leadership Round Table with business leaders and human resource professionals is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Hosted by Express Employment Professionals and led by Russell Moen, the company's senior vice president of human resources, the session will cover HR issues from medical marijuana laws to policies on hiring and termination. The company is a top staffing company in the country, and executives are doing a traveling round table series to connect with industry professionals.
The event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at El Fenix, 2229 S. Interstate 35E. The lunch is free, and reservations are required by noon Monday. For reservations, call 940-312-7347.