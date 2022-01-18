When purchasing real property (land or minerals), it is important that the grantor/seller has good and indefeasible title to convey to the grantee/buyer. Many buyers and sellers have entered into a contract, made plans to move and endured all of the excitement and hassle of moving only to discover that there are title defects that could delay or prevent closing. This article addresses a couple of title defects and offers guidance on avoiding them.
In a customary real estate transaction, the seller gives the buyer a deed to property in exchange for the purchase price. A deed is a document that evidences the conveyance of title to land and minerals. Deeds should identify the property being conveyed, the seller/grantor, the buyer/grantee, the date the property is conveyed and provide other information about the transaction and the property. The deed should be recorded with the county clerk for each county in which the land is located to show who has title to the property. In a perfect world, investigation into the county land records should show the chain of title to a piece of property from the time records were first kept to the current owner. However, recording is not a formal requirement to establish a valid conveyance in Texas.
Not all title conveyances are handled properly. In such cases, gaps and defects in the chain of title may appear. In some cases, problems arise because people don’t know what to do, they don’t want to spend money, or because they believe nothing needs to be done. In some cases, a will is probated, but no conveyance documents are prepared or recorded in the county records. Another common mistake is believing that by changing the ownership names on the tax records, the title has been transferred.
Sometimes mistakes are made after a property owner dies. When a property owner dies, title vests in the devisees pursuant to a valid will or in the deceased property owner’s heirs at law when there is no valid will. Several steps must be taken to show title has lawfully passed to the devisees or heirs. These steps include having a will admitted to probate or having a court make a determination of heirship. Usually, an estate executor or administrator is also appointed to represent the estate. The executor or administrator has authority to convey the estate’s real property through a deed. Under limited circumstances other documents such as a court order or heirship affidavit may be recorded in the county land records to show title has passed. If the conveyance document is not recorded, the conveyance is valid, but there will be gaps in the chain of title that may complicate or prevent future sales. With the passage of time, these defects become increasingly more difficult and more expensive to clear up.
A common and relatively easy scenario to resolve involves a married couple that buys a house and lives together in the home for many years. After the husband dies, the wife continues to live in the house giving no thought to the fact that the husband’s estate owns one-half of the property. The husband’s will is not probated. When the wife dies, their children probate her will wanting to sell the house. The executor hires a realtor and quickly accepts an offer for an amount over asking price. A week before closing, the title company informs the executor that there is a problem. The wife’s estate only owns a one-half interest in the property. The transaction won’t close unless and until the title to the husband’s estate’s interest is established and the owners of his interest agree to sell. If these title issues are not resolved by the deadline to close, the sellers may be in breach of contract and the buyers may move on or sue the seller for damages.
A more complicated and expensive scenario involves a husband and wife purchasing a farm in 1910. The husband dies leaving behind the wife and their 7 children. Those children move away and have 2 children each. The wife dies in 1925. Most of her children and grandchildren did not keep in touch and did not give any thought to her estate. One of 14 grandchildren who had moved in with the wife to care for her continued to live on the farm until his death in 1978. His only child assumed her father owned the farm and assumed it now belonged to her. She maintained the farm until her death in 2010. Her 3 children decided they want to sell the farm, which is now worth three million dollars. The 3 children soon discover that their mother and grandfather did not have record title, that the last record of title was the 1910 deed to the husband and wife, and that all of the husband and wife’s heirs-at-law have ownership interest in the farm. They are informed that to sell the property all the owners must sign a deed and that they will likely have to file a lawsuit to have a court determine heirship/ownership. After spending several months and tens of thousands of dollars trying to identify and locate the other owners, they learn that the other 13 grandchildren are also deceased and left 57 children collectively. Seven of those children have died, but they left 13 children. Now some 60 plus potential owners have been identified, but some of them cannot be located, and others want to hold out for more money. After a lawsuit is filed, each of the 60 owners hires an attorney and spends several thousand dollars. Years later the lawsuit is resolved, and they sell the farm, which nets only a few thousand dollars to the heirs after expenses are paid.
Again, these problems mainly arise when recording procedures are not followed. If title issues arise, consult with a qualified attorney. The longer they linger, the worse they can get.
This article is not comprehensive and is not intended as legal advice to any one or any circumstances.