Denton home sales fell 26% in February. Pending sales fell 22%. Median and average home prices cooled from their recent highs. The median price of a home dipped to $350,750. The average price fell to $361,285. That represents a 14.9% increase from the same time last year. It also puts the average price in Denton back to the trend line it has been hugging since June.
The city of Denton simply doesn’t have the income demographics to support the record-high prices experienced in some of the other parts of Denton County. Feeding on the last fumes of Fed liquidity Denton County saw new record highs for home prices last month. The median price of a Denton County home hit a new high of $440,000. The average price hit a record $513,326. Those numbers will cool off in due time.
After a brief respite from the rising interest rate train, mortgage rates sit at a fresh three-year high. Rates are back above 4%. They will be moving higher, a consequence of the most reckless monetary policy in the history of the United States.
Inflation just printed at a fresh 40-year high of 7.9% in February. We all know that home prices and rents have been spiraling higher for more than a year. If you are paying rent, you would probably jump at the chance to lock in a 4% increase. Most Americans haven’t been nearly that lucky.
QE comes to an end
Quantitative easing (QE) officially came to an end last week. That means the $120 billion per month that fueled massive demand-pull inflation in the local housing market (and many other assets) is finished. Quantitative tightening officially starts this week with the first Fed Funds rate hike in years. The Fed will also need to drain trillions from its $8.91 trillion balance sheet.
The ghouls currently running U.S. fiscal and monetary policy ignored basic economics for more than a year. Real estate is a cost input for just about everything in the economy. Any economist with a brain understands this basic concept.
It has been fascinating to see the nation’s most trusted “experts” pretend inflation was transitory for over a year while the evidence kept piling up to contradict their delusionary narrative. Now that inflation is a full-blown problem, deflecting blame to a foreign country and the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Europe is the order of the day.
Inflation was out of control well before Putin invaded Ukraine. Record-high gas prices are just the cherry on top of the inflationary cake. The only thing that matters now is how we deal with inflation to bring the economy back into balance. If you are in the market to buy or sell a home this is what you need to be watching. Mind the flows! The tide is rolling out. Many are still in denial of this simple fact.
A lesson in liquidity flows
Buying a home sight unseen with no inspection in the hopes of becoming an Airbnb millionaire is probably not going to work out the way you planned, certainly not in a Fed rate hike cycle. It is sad to hear of people actually doing things like this, but it has been happening. This is the kind of FOMO mania and recklessness driven by a market drunk on liquidity.
It’s still a great time to sell a home if you are in the market. Nice properties are still moving quickly. This is not surprising. There is generally always solid demand from people who actually need a home. With the Fed just beginning the tightening cycle, many investors and speculators are still chasing yield.
The real question in the months ahead will be how the Fed chooses to deflate the latest bubble. They may slow walk the tightening process with rate hikes and balance sheet reduction. If they do, inflation will linger much longer than they are putting on. They could choose to shock the market and right the ship with a much quicker pace of tapering. There are a lot of unanswered questions.
It’s a big mess. The cleanup won’t be easy. The mistakes have already been made. Inflation is already firmly embedded in the economy. Reckless policy that should have been corrected over a year ago is going to cause a number of challenges for the real estate market in 2022.
Those challenges are piling up in real estate related companies. Shares of the iBuyer companies willing to purchase your home have been pummeled this year. Through the second week of March shares of the largest company left in the space, Opendoor Technologies, were down over 50% year-to-date. They plunged an impressive 74% over the past year.
As Zillow already learned, flipping homes at scale is a bit more challenging than it seems. It’s even more difficult when you overpay for the homes to begin with.
As you watch mortgage rates move higher this year, remember there is really only one way to break an embedded wage/price inflation spiral. Janet knows this. Jerome understands it too. With the November midterms on the horizon, they will talk a good game and keep repeating many of the same lies. Recessions aren’t fun for anyone. They’re even less fun when you’ve distorted the housing market beyond all recognition with the most reckless monetary policy in history.
Recent research from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that housing wealth during the past decade was concentrated among high income earners. Housing wealth has failed to trickle down. This is not exactly shocking news. I have been writing about it for years.
“From 2010 to 2020, the aggregate value of owner-occupied housing rose from nearly $16 trillion to $24.2 trillion, or an increase of $8.2 trillion. Unfortunately, due to the massive wave of foreclosures during the Great Recession and as home prices have become less affordable, the distribution of housing wealth has worsened in the past decade, with low- and middle-income households sharing less of the housing-wealth pie.”
This is how the Fed’s “wealth effect” actually functions in the real world. The Federal Reserve is an inequality machine like no other, and the housing market is one of their favorite toys. The ramp in home prices across the U.S. brought millions of homeowners out of negative equity. On average homeowner equity has soared, but the “average” is distorted by wealthy property owners.
CoreLogic research shows there was virtually zero equity gained by borrowers in the 90% plus loan-to-value (LTV) pool comparing Q3 2021 to Q4 2021. In other words, the borrowers levering up to buy in this artificially inflated real estate market are most at risk of joining a fresh pool of owners with negative equity.
Guess what happens to home prices when mortgage rates go to 5% (or higher) again?