Artificial intelligence
A rendering of Flower Mound-based health care startup OnPoint Healthcare Partners' app, which uses ChatGPT-4 to transcribe clinical notes during patient visits. 

 Courtesy photo/OnPoint Healthcare Partners

Artificial intelligence can help answer calls in a call center, make office work more efficient and potentially help executives make decisions. Startups and businesses around Fort Worth and North Texas are already using the technology.

As AI expands its reach, concerns about job loss, copyright infringement and plagiarism are also growing. But, even though this technology is evolving, the use of AI isn’t exactly new. Take the suggested responses when you type an email or the automated answering services when you call a hotline. A handful of North Texas businesses are working to make the technology better.

