It’s no secret that the grocery bill at checkout has ballooned over the past year, and the amount of food families can get for the same price has gotten smaller.
It’s contributing to increasing levels of food insecurity across Texas, with community food pantries — also stretched thin as pandemic funding runs dry — shouldering the burden of supplementing empty cupboards.
“We keep thinking we’re getting to the end of this,” Denton Community Food Center Board Chair Tom Newell said. “We thought when we started the pandemic that it was going to be a two- or three-month process. We’re clearly, I think, out of the pandemic and into the mode now where COVID is going to be here forever, but the thing that’s hurting us now is the economy. I believe the economy’s harder on us than the pandemic.”
A January poll by Change Research and No Kid Hungry Texas shows many middle-income households are seeking charitable food assistance for the first time, with two-thirds of those with annual incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 reporting that they worry about how they’d afford groceries if they lost two weeks of income.
Parents and rural Texans are among the hardest hit, with 40% of parents and 44% of those living in rural areas reporting at least one symptom of food insecurity, like skipping a meal or running low on food.
“Child hunger is in every Texas community, and unfortunately, it's only getting harder for families to put food on the table due to record inflation and the expiration of a lot of these pandemic-era relief programs,” said Mia Medina, program manager at No Kid Hungry Texas, which is part of the national No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger.
Consumer prices rose 0.8% overall in December and January for the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, up 7.5% over last year. Grocery prices alone rose 11.6% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while food away from home was up 12.1% for the same period.
While children could access free school lunches at the height of the pandemic thanks to a federal mandate, that program ended Sept. 30, and since then, participation in school meal programs has dropped 23%. Extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which have been regularly distributed since spring 2020 due to COVID-19, ended last month.
“All around us, neighbors are skipping meals and running out of food before their next paycheck arrives,” Medina said.
Denton Community Food Center has seen about a 25%-30% increase in families seeking food assistance for the first time, with overall numbers up from about 130 to 150 on service days. The food pantry currently serves about 1,200 local families every month.
At First Refuge Ministries, demand has remained high, according to interim Executive Director Izell Bennett, with the pantry serving about 2,400 families monthly.
The low barriers to getting food compared to other assistance programs could be a factor in the volume DCFC sees, Newell said. While visitors to the pantry do have to meet certain income requirements, that income is self-reported, and he hasn’t seen many families be turned away. At both the Denton food center and First Refuge, the goal is to keep people fed, regardless of the red tape.
But all that demand has meant food pantries have to be strategic about how to allocate resources.
“We have to be really mindful if we are able to secure items to forecast good enough to make sure that it lasts and try to sustain it as much as we can because families depend on a lot of things — like, if you have a family with kids, milk is really essential,” Bennett said.
As grocery store prices continue to climb, families want lawmakers to do more to curb food insecurity. Ninety percent of respondents to No Kid Hungry’s poll agreed that addressing childhood hunger should be a top priority for elected officials, no matter which side of the aisle they sit on.
For now, families are continuing to turn to local resources to fill the gaps even as funds dwindle.
Denton County food pantries are still able to distribute fresh produce boxes thanks to expansion of the program by the Denton County Commissioner’s Court, Newell said, but that program will expire at the end of the year. How long the food crisis will continue, advocates aren’t so sure.
“I think there’s going to be some long-standing residual effects that we’re going to be dealing with for the next couple of years,” Bennett said. “If we ever get back to how things were before, I don’t know. This could be what the new normal is.”
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.