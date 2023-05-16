Attendees enjoy a meal and chatting before the Denton Chamber of Commerce 112th Annual Awards Celebration on Sept. 30, 2021. Small business owners should take advantage of such events for networking purposes.
Networking is a powerful tool that small business owners can use to grow their businesses. It involves building relationships with other business professionals, customers and potential partners through various means, such as attending events, participating in industry groups and posting to social media.
One of the primary benefits of networking is the opportunity to establish new business connections. By attending these events, small business owners can meet potential customers, vendors, partners and other business owners in the same industry or related fields. These connections can lead to new opportunities, partnerships and collaborations.
Networking can also be an excellent source of referrals. Building strong relationships with other business owners and professionals can lead to referrals and recommendations, which can be a significant source of new business for small companies.
A small business owner might build a relationship with a local real estate agent who recommends their services to clients looking for a product or service the small business offers.
Networking can be challenging for many individuals, especially those who feel uncomfortable in social settings. However, it is still an essential component of building a successful business. Here are a few tips business owners can use to network effectively:
Plan ahead: Many people tend to feel more comfortable when they have a plan in place. Before attending any networking events, take some time to research the attendees and the agenda. This will help you feel more prepared and confident.
Focus on quality over quantity: Instead of trying to meet as many people as possible, focus on building meaningful connections with a few individuals. If you excel at one-on-one conversations, take advantage of that strength.
Offer to be a volunteer at the event. This will give you the opportunity to speak to people with a specific purpose.
Attend events that align with your interests: Networking events can be overwhelming, but attending events that are more focused on your interests can make the experience more enjoyable. This will also give you a topic to discuss with other attendees.
Take breaks: It is OK to step away from a networking event for a few minutes to recharge. Find a quiet corner or take a walk outside to give yourself a break from the stimulation.
Follow up: After attending a networking event, be sure to follow up with the people you met. Send a personalized email or connect with them on LinkedIn to keep the conversation going.
Remember, networking doesn't have to be an uncomfortable experience. By preparing ahead and staying focused, business owners can build valuable connections and grow their businesses. With the right approach, networking can help small business owners take their businesses to the next level.
Tracy Irby is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of theJane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.
