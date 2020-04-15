Government officials are taking the first steps toward reopening the economy, at least in stages, and Denton business leaders are optimistic about recovery — if local businesses continue to adapt.
The disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue for months or years, depending on whether researchers can develop an effective vaccine. Some Denton-area businesses have already made a difference for themselves by making the most of their assets and using digital infrastructure.
Erica Pangburn, president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, said business owners are risk-takers by nature. They compete, too. But when they share ideas about how to adapt, that can lift everyone, she said.
Chambers support business through advocacy and education, she said. To help Denton businesses cope with the pandemic, the chamber built a new section on its website filled with resources, from how to access government programs to lists of technology tools that support remote work.
“Right now, everyone is a chamber member,” Pangburn said.
During the first week of business closures and stay-at-home orders, everyone was in shock, Pangburn said. The chamber expected more phone calls than it received, so chamber employees called each member just to check in.
The staff searched for technology tools they felt were relatable for Denton businesses. The staff checks regularly on other resource pages, including the city’s and the county’s, to make sure they are keeping up, Pangburn added.
While the chamber doesn’t endorse one technology solution over another, they did hold a virtual mixer on Zoom, a technology that allows participants to share and interact with documents as they talk with each other.
“We asked who was doing Zoom for the first time,” she said.
For those who weren’t newbies, they asked about their most embarrassing moment in adapting to the platform, she added.
The Denton chamber is also evaluating what it is doing to help businesses adapt. That includes reaching out to chambers in other cities to know how to best support the business community with information and advocacy.
“If you’ve never understood what a chamber did before, you probably do now,” Pangburn said.
Josh Berthume, owner of Swash Labs, said business closures and the continuing threat from the virus highlighted that even small businesses need to think about their digital infrastructure. Swash Labs is an advertising company but increasingly consults with clients in building their digital life.
Swash Labs itself transitioned readily to work-from-home, he said. Some employees were already working remotely, so setting up everyone else went fine.
For other businesses, some owners may have been reluctant to bet on digital infrastructure before the pandemic forced their hands. Setting up employees to work from home may mean spending money on additional security, such as virtual private networks, or VPNs, where employee workflow is better protected, for example.
“In a small business, every dollar has to work,” Berthume said, adding that technological debt is a real thing.
In other words, small businesses often opt for limited solutions they can put to work faster rather than investing in a better approach that will work for the long term.
Early in the pandemic, some government officials and businesses expressed concern that the work-from-home shift would overwhelm the community’s internet backbone. Those concerns largely appear unwarranted.
Brian Anderson, spokesman for Charter Spectrum in Texas, a major provider in Denton, said the company’s networks were “built to exceed maximum capacity during peak evening usage.”
“Thus far, we have seen some increased daytime network activity — especially in areas with larger COVID-19 closures — but levels remain well below capacity and typical peak evening usage in most markets,” Anderson said.
For businesses that depend on people walking through the front door to make money, there's a limit in what digital tools can do for them, Berthume said.
All businesses, however, must consider how they convey their openness as they reopen, both Pangburn and Berthume said.
Businesses may have trouble winning back customers simply by acting like everything is normal again — because it won’t be, Berthume said.
“You have to live fully in the context of this global pandemic and health emergency that we’re in,” Berthume said. “You have to be candid about the situation you’re in and how it’s affected your business.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, has been preparing people for the possibility that restaurant wait staff will don masks and gloves, and that mass gatherings may not return for the summer.
Businesses that don’t acknowledge these kinds of changes may find their messages ring hollow with a public still wary of the virus.
“It becomes ‘carnival barker’ advertising,” Berthume said.
In some ways, local businesses have the most important quality for long-term survival in the pandemic — a local brand and identity.
“We know these businesses and who runs them,” Berthume said.