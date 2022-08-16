Startup education is one of the most important things an early-stage entrepreneur can do for his or her business.

Basic knowledge about legal entities, accounting, insurance, hiring, marketing and pricing can be a challenge. While an entrepreneur may not need to be an expert in all of these areas, they need to understand them. There are a variety of programs out there to offer guidance and make those businesses more viable.

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. Email tirby@twu.edu.

