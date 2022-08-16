Startup education is one of the most important things an early-stage entrepreneur can do for his or her business.
Basic knowledge about legal entities, accounting, insurance, hiring, marketing and pricing can be a challenge. While an entrepreneur may not need to be an expert in all of these areas, they need to understand them. There are a variety of programs out there to offer guidance and make those businesses more viable.
Incubator and accelerator programs help businesses in ideation or the startup phase grow and scale. The names often are used interchangeably, but they each have a specific purpose in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. They both provide training, business support and mentoring to make the business more valuable, and they both operate in a shared environment. COVID-19 forced both to become virtual.
Incubator programs
The earliest stage business can be “incubated.” Vocabulary.com defines “incubate” as keeping something safe and warm so that it can grow. These programs help early-stage businesses take their first steps in an entrepreneurial journey and develop a sound business model.
Free or low-cost office space is often provided by a university or local economic development organization. Early startup businesses are housed together and their owners take part in training sessions, workshops and mentoring. When the business is considered viable, it moves to a new location of its own.
Accelerators
An accelerator program works with growth-based startups for a fixed amount of time, is cohort-based and can offer seed funding for the business. High-growth companies that are ready to scale are well suited for these programs. Networking abounds in these programs, and businesses benefit from guidance from founders, angel investors and seasoned entrepreneurs.
These programs typically last three to six months, and startups are generally required to prove they are operating under a sound business model. Private investments made in businesses will gain an equity share of the business.
AccelerateHER
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs, in partnership with Stoke Denton, is now accepting applications for the third round of the AccelerateHER Incubator program. Through AccelerateHER, women-owned businesses will receive workspace at Stoke, a co-working facility in Denton. Participants will receive intensive business development training, access to funders and mentorship, and networking opportunities. Participants of the program must show proof that the business is at least 51% woman owned. Applications can be found on the Stoke Denton website, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 22.
The CWE is duplicating these programs throughout Texas. AccelerateHER–Dallas will be held at The Slate for its second year with applications in September as well as a Houston program at Sesh Coworking. Information on those applications will be available on the CWE website, twu.edu/cwe. Two more programs in Texas will be announced in the next few months.
