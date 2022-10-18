The correction for the Denton housing market continues to unfold. The Federal Reserve's housing "reset" finally hit the local market in a meaningful way in September. After a brief bump in sales activity to close out the summer, sales volumes have resumed their slide. Home prices in Denton had been slowly falling at the margins for several months, but September brought a noticeable drop in home values. Median home prices in the city of Denton fell $27,000 from August to September.
The downward stickiness of local home values is giving way to market forces as 7% mortgage rates crush affordability. Denton homes are no longer selling above list price. Median percent of list price fell to 98.6% in September while average percent of original list dropped to 97%. Bye-bye bidding wars. The term “multiple offers” is no longer an assurance that sellers have any offers above list price.
Buyers and sellers now find themselves in an interesting game of poker. Many sellers still want inflated spring prices. More astute home buyers are reading the room, and the explicit messages coming from the Fed. They know (at least they should by now) that the Fed needs home prices to fall further if they hope to bring down embedded inflation.
Home prices across North Texas continue to drop from their blow-off peaks earlier this year. Median prices in Denton County are now $55,000 lower than the peak in May. Median prices in Flower Mound have collapsed $99,000 from their spring high. The Fed’s demand destruction and removal of market liquidity is having some really wild effects on area home values.
Argyle just posted one of the first negative year-over-year prints for home prices in the area. Average home prices in Argyle plummeted from May to September this year. Smaller submarkets like Argyle have seen some wild gyrations over the last 18 months.
The broader Denton County market shows average prices down $75,000 from the May 2022 peak. That translates to an 12.8% price correction so far this year. Home sales are down 12% from a year ago. Months of supply ticked up again in September after a brief rest in August. While the absolute number of homes for sale has been pretty stable the past few months, supply is increasing as demand gets crushed. Loosely translated, demand is being destroyed by the Fed faster than the seasonal decline in new listings.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer price inflation (CPI) for September at 8.2%. That was higher than analysts expected. The official 12-month change for shelter inflation looked like this:
Shelter — up 6.6%
Rent of primary residence — up 7.2%
Owners' equivalent rent — up 6.7%
Bond yields and mortgage rates have moved higher. Market participants are beginning to see the recklessness of letting housing inflation rip higher while the Fed pretended it was transitory noise. Prominent real estate and mortgage firms are now projecting home price declines next year. Mortgage giant Fannie Mae was the latest to revise its U.S home price projections downward, calling for home prices to fall 1.5% in 2023.
Single-family rents continue to squeeze local Denton residents with inflation. The median price of a single-family rental in the city of Denton was $295 more expensive than the same time last year. That’s more than two and half times the official government estimates of rental inflation. Local apartment rents remain expensive as well.
The secret algorithm behind the rent
ProPublica investigative reporter Heather Vogell has an eye-opening story detailing how Richardson-based RealPage has been helping apartment owners across the country maximize their returns on many of those rental units. RealPage’s proprietary software originally known as YieldStar helps apartment managers set prices for millions of rental units in the United States. RealPage acquired a major competitor, LRO, back in 2017. The company has since renamed its combined pricing software as AI Revenue Management.
“For years, RealPage has sold software that uses data analytics to suggest daily prices for open units. Property managers across the United States have gushed about how the company’s algorithm boosts profits …
“The software’s design and growing reach have raised questions among real estate and legal experts about whether RealPage has birthed a new kind of cartel that allows the nation’s largest landlords to indirectly coordinate pricing, potentially in violation of federal law.”
Checking ApartmentData.com, the available choices in Denton are still pretty expensive. For anything built in 2010 or later you’re currently looking at $1,300 per month or more for a decent one-bedroom apartment. A two-bedroom two-bath will likely set you back $1,600 or more in monthly rent. There is more new supply coming to the market, but rents have been sticky this year.
I have seen some interesting conversations on social media among asset owners, particularly those in the private equity real estate space. Cries for a Fed pivot are growing louder as inflated home prices and rents finally begin to come back down from record levels. The interesting part is that many of these people were completely silent when the Fed was pouring $120 billion per month into the financial system igniting asset prices. They loved the cheap liquidity when home prices and rents were ripping higher. Now that the Fed is draining that same liquidity from the financial system, real estate speculators and rentiers can't get another bailout fast enough.
2022 is turning up a lot of head-scratchers. You will be pleased to know that Ben Bernanke has been awarded a Nobel Prize for his work in economics. Yes, that Ben Bernanke! Pretty comical stuff if you remember the mother of all housing bubbles that blew up under Ben’s watch.
They’re not even pretending
Just when you thought the Federal Reserve’s trading scandal was old news, the Fed has managed to pour more gasoline on an already deplorable ethics scandal. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is the latest to reveal he violated central bank policy on personal financial transactions. Bostic updated financial disclosures going back to 2017. Fed ethics officials noted several violations, including the omission of a substantial number of securities transactions. There were also previously undisclosed real estate investments. Bostic also had extensive trading activity during FOMC trading blackout periods, including the period during March-April 2020.
“If Raphael Bostic were a junior VP at JP Morgan and told compliance that he 'didn't understand' that he had to report his ownership of investment LLCs, he'd be fired on the spot.”
Be safe out there. The correlation crisis of 2022 likely has more surprises in store for the U.S. housing market. If you are in the market to buy or sell a home, mind the liquidity flows. The Fed will continue crushing demand in the months ahead because they really have no choice. Putting the inflation monster back in its cage will require more resolve than many previously understood or appreciated.