The correction for the Denton housing market continues to unfold. The Federal Reserve's housing "reset" finally hit the local market in a meaningful way in September. After a brief bump in sales activity to close out the summer, sales volumes have resumed their slide. Home prices in Denton had been slowly falling at the margins for several months, but September brought a noticeable drop in home values. Median home prices in the city of Denton fell $27,000 from August to September.

The downward stickiness of local home values is giving way to market forces as 7% mortgage rates crush affordability. Denton homes are no longer selling above list price. Median percent of list price fell to 98.6% in September while average percent of original list dropped to 97%. Bye-bye bidding wars. The term “multiple offers” is no longer an assurance that sellers have any offers above list price.

