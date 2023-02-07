Thanks in part to rising mortgage interest rates slowing the market, home inventories in Denton have begun to recover from their once rock-bottom levels, according to a report from Construction Coverage.
The report examined year-over-year inventory between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, finding that nationwide housing inventory is showing signs of growth following years of decline, with Texas among the states seeing the fastest recovery.
A 1.8 months’ supply of homes was available in the third quarter of last year compared to a 1.1 months’ inventory for the same period in 2021. Inventory has been on a downtrend since 2012, peaking between 2020 and 2021 and losing 1.5 million homes overall between 2012 and 2022.
The recent steep decline in housing inventory was brought on in part because of a slowdown in new construction at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a reduction in mortgage rates and a transition to remote work leading many Americans to rethink their living space. Those low rates reversed last year when the Federal Reserve Bank initiated a series of aggressive rate hikes to curb inflation, indirectly driving up mortgage rates.
Nevada, Utah and Washington were also among the states that saw the biggest gain in available homes. The full report is available here.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.