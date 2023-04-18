Real estate broker Aaron Layman

Real estate broker Aaron Layman tours model homes in the Creekside area in 2020.

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Home sales activity continued to improve in March. Sales in the city of Denton were up 12% year-over-year. Pending contracts for homes jumped 14%.

Median home prices in Denton were up by $25,000 compared to the January low, but still down 5.8% from the same time last year. Average home prices in Denton slid a bit further in March, leaving them down 13% from the spring euphoria of March 2022. Days on market and percent of list both improved during the month as buyers and sellers continued to digest the still-volatile market conditions.

Denton home prices
Consumer Price Index and Core Inflation, March 2023
