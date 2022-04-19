March saw a number of records shattered for the North Texas housing market. The city of Denton was no different. Buyers rushed to front-run the coming rate hikes and sent home prices through the roof. The median price of a Denton home soared 34.8% from the same time a year ago to $398,000. The average price in Denton rose 28.9% to $437,606. A number of luxury home sales closed in March helped skew the numbers higher.
Overall sales declined 7% while pending contracts fell by 8%. The supply of homes in Denton bumped off of the February lows. Inventory spiked sharply in various submarkets across the Dallas-Fort Worth area last month. That doesn’t mean we are anywhere near normal yet in terms of available supply.
You may have seen a recent article in The Dallas Morning News referencing what constitutes a balanced market. It erroneously referenced the tired old industry talking point of six months. That is patently ridiculous. We would be in economic free fall if we had six months of housing supply in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The longer-term trend shows something closer to three months of supply for a balanced market.
If you are wondering how local home prices could spike so sharply in March, it helps to remember that buyers often behave irrationally in a major market shift. The heart wants what the heart wants. There are also still plenty of people in the market flush with cash or equity, willing to jump in while the Federal Reserve sits on its hands.
No real action from the Fed … yet
It’s pretty amazing to see the Powell Fed stand by while the housing market bubbles over. The March Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at a steaming hot 8.5%. Inflation is at a 40-year high but the Federal Funds Rate is still parked at 0.25% for the lower bound. Fed chair Jerome Powell has yet to begin reducing the massive balance sheet, which doubled during COVID. It could easily top $9 trillion before they begin unwinding it in May. All of that liquidity is still looking for a place to go. A good chunk of that liquidity has found its way into the housing market.
Investors and speculators are still looking to buy any affordable home that’s not tied down. There hasn’t been any real wash-out for the market so far. That’s a big reason demand for real estate has remained robust. All the Fed has done so far is try to talk the markets down in an attempt to cool asset prices. Talk is cheap. The Fed has an endless supply of talking heads willing to toss up fake narratives and ridiculous spin regarding inflation.
The hard work to right the ship hasn’t begun, so it will be interesting to see how the housing market responds. Mortgage rates are already at 5%, and they should climb higher as the Fed tries to sort this out. The Powell Fed spent the last two years enriching existing asset owners with trillions in trickle-down liquidity. They now seem surprised that inflation has turned into a major problem. Not the brightest bunch, apparently.
This is probably a good time to remind you that the annual salary expense for the Federal Reserve system was nearly $2.5 billion in 2020. How many Ph.D. economists does it take to change a light bulb? The Fed probably has a paper on that somewhere. There are many Fed staffers who have never held a job outside of the Federal Reserve system. What you get as a result is inbred groupthink and monetary policy that is consistently wrong.
More fake property tax reform around the corner
House payments for recent home buyers up dramatically as mortgage interest rates have roughly doubled from the 2021 lows. Nominal home prices are at record highs. A typical buyer is now looking at principal and interest payments that are at least 50% higher than the lows last year. Total monthly payments are up 30% to 40% factoring in higher property taxes and hazard insurance.
This is how Freddie Mac’s chief economist described the current situation:
“As we contend with historically high inflation, the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight inventory are making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation.”
Sam Khater is right. Spiraling housing costs have taken the median monthly housing payment for a Denton County homebuyer from roughly $1,800 per month at the start of 2021 to nearly $3,000 per month with the recent spike in prices and mortgage rates. This is assuming a generous 20% down payment. For buyers who have little to no down payment, monthly housing costs are even more expensive.
Many of you will likely be receiving your reminder of housing inflation in the mail in the coming weeks. Those new assessments from the Denton Central Appraisal District will be another reminder that the Texas Legislature hasn’t really reformed the property tax system at all. They just kicked the can down the road. Local homeowners will be realizing we have once again arrived at the fork in that road.
You can almost hear the new “fixes” for the system, even though they haven’t officially been announced yet. The embedded price spike in housing is certain to put pressure on Austin to once again address property tax reform and school funding.
The last few decades have seen continued back and forth in Austin with many of the same old loopholes intact. The property tax consulting firms continue to make tons of money in the annual circus known as property tax appeals. There is big money to be made searching for tax breaks and loopholes that save millionaires and billionaires a lot of money on their property taxes.
As campaign cash continues flowing through Austin like Halloween candy, the major players in the system have managed to keep the status quo intact. Meanwhile, lower- and middle-class homeowners continue to get buried in appraisal creep and spiraling property taxes. The next few years will be another wake-up call. Economic development is great, but it comes with a cost. The costs are often realized farther down the road when the bills start coming due and the fine print is revealed.
When a company is busy helping millionaires and billionaires shrink their tax obligations, they are also shifting the bill for those necessary public services on to the easiest target in the Texas property tax system. That would be you, the residential homeowner.