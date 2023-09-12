The Champ d’Or estate north of Dallas was considered Texas’ largest and most expensive home when it was built in 1999. The 48,000-square-foot mega-mansion cost $52 million when it went up north of Lewisville Lake in Hickory Creek.
Investors who last year purchased a Denton County estate that’s one of North Texas’ most elaborate residences are planning to start construction on a hotel and retail building on the property.
Last year, a St. Louis-based firm — Twain Financial Partners — acquired the property with plans to build a hotel, resort and retail space.
Twain Financial plans a September groundbreaking for the Olana Hotel and Spa project, according to planning documents filed with the state.
The 164,435-square-foot hotel and spa is scheduled to open in 2025. Two retail buildings called The Design Center will be constructed as part of the new development.
The project will cost more than $40 million and is planned by Dallas-based Duncan & Miller Design.
Architectural renderings on the developer’s website show that the new buildings will be constructed in a similar style to the original estate, which was patterned after a French chateau.
Champ d’Or was built as a private home for telecom industry tycoon Alan Goldfield and his wife, Shirley, but the massive house proved costly to occupy and was later sold for a fraction of its original cost.
The house has a bowling alley, a two-story library, a ballroom, a theater room, a conservatory, a tennis court, a racquetball court and a wine room. A separate tea room is modeled after New York’s Tavern on the Green.
The garage has space for 20 cars.
Since 2018, the house has operated as an event center for weddings and corporate retreats.
