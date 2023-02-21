Jobs in the health care and other caretaking industries, support activities for mining and restaurant cooks are among the sectors projected to see the fastest job growth by 2030 between Dallas County and the North Central Texas workforce development area, which includes Denton, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The projections, released earlier this month, estimate industry- and tech-driven changes in employment amid 28 workforce development areas across Texas. North Central Texas, which includes 14 counties, is expected to see 30.7% job growth in the coming decade, compared to 14.6% in Dallas County, 19.1% in Tarrant County and just over 18% statewide. Nurse practitioners topped the list for fastest-growing occupations in Dallas County, while offices of other health practitioners took the No. 2 spot for North Central Texas, expected to grow more than 84% thanks to ballooning demand.
“Nurse practitioner has a strong growth rate, but a much lower overall employment in Dallas and Texas as a whole compared to registered nurses,” Angela Woellner, press officer for the Workforce Commission, told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “Growing demand for health care services will not be able to be met by expected growth in physicians and surgeons. This will encourage the adoption of team-based health care provision models, which increasingly utilize physician assistants and nurse practitioners.”
Animal caretakers are the second-fastest-growing occupation in Dallas County, followed by cooks and data scientists. In North Central Texas, personal services, child care services, nonmetallic mineral mining and computer systems design are expected to grow the fastest after health practitioners and support activities for mining, which are projected to increase more than 125%.
But the “fastest growing” industries can be misleading, according to Richard Perez, research and data manager for Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.
“TWC calculates this based on the largest percent growth. This kind of data can be skewed easily with small jumps of growth in occupations,” Perez said. “I think the information from occupations adding the most jobs better captures what the hot jobs will be in Dallas County.”
Software developers and analysts, laborers and material movers, restaurant cooks and retail salespersons top that list for Dallas, while restaurants, elementary and secondary schools, and computer systems design and related services are expected to add the most jobs in North Central Texas. The DFW area’s central location will also likely lead to more warehouse and transportation jobs, Perez said.
The pandemic also affected the latest projections, according to TWC, with some industries, like warehousing and storage — expected to grow nearly 15% by 2030 in Dallas County — benefiting from telework and increased demand for delivery services.
What industries are growing most is something local colleges and universities are likely paying attention to.
“Workforce Solutions and Dallas College are close partners,” Perez said. “We like to be on the same page regarding occupation and industry trends for serving the population of Dallas County. We also have a good relationship with UTD and UNT [Dallas] campus, and they sometimes join the conversation.”
Data is also disseminated as part of the Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative, which includes the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, created in 2016 to support pathways to earning degrees and workforce skills in in-demand industries.
The University of North Texas did not respond to requests for comment, and representatives of Texas Woman’s University’s College of Nursing could not be reached .
Software developers, general and operations managers and project managers are expected to be the largest occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree by 2030 in Dallas County, with computer network support specialists, paralegals and preschool teachers projected to be the largest occupations requiring an associate degree.
Long-term workforce projections can be found on the Texas Labor Market Information website at texaslmi.com.
