Horny Toad Cafe and Bar will shutter this week ahead of the owners’ retirement.
Like its namesake — an endangered species and the official state reptile — the cafe was modeled around something its founders say is a little harder to find these days: from-scratch dishes made using fresh, local ingredients. Coupled with service that treats customers like family and live local entertainment, co-owner Tim Trawick says those ideals have served the eatery well since its opening in November 2013.
Trawick, along with co-owners Dalma Simmons, Jeremy Brand and silent partner Sun Trawick, Tim’s mother, have been thinking of closing for a couple years. Tim, Simmons and Brand formerly owned the Abbey Inn, which served traditional English pub fare for 15 years on the Denton Square. With more than 80 years in the restaurant business combined, retirement has been on the horizon for the partners, though a looming road construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation gave them the final push to put the property on the market.
The sale to an undisclosed buyer is set to close Aug. 4, with the Horny Toad’s last day in business this Sunday. All the revenue from the day’s sales will go toward a transition fund for the cafe’s staff, Trawick said. They, along with the regular customers, will be what ownership will miss most after the closure.
“It’s my favorite bar, as you can imagine — me and my fiancé are there probably two or three nights a week,” Trawick said. “I’m definitely going to miss all the regulars I’ve made friends with over the years and I’ve got some really great staff that have done a great job for me and … make the day-to-day grind a little less stressful.”
Still, Trawick and his partners are looking forward to hanging up their hats after a long, exciting — and at times stressful — career in the food service industry.
“We’ve had fun in the restaurant business — it’s a business I’ve enjoyed and hated,” Trawick said. “But it provided well for my family.”
