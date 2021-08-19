Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series of feature stories, Homegrown, highlighting established local businesses across northern Denton County.
A small restaurant at the far end of a retail strip on Sunset Street, Denton Independent Hamburger Company looks like any other burger joint. But inside, diners will find a time capsule of North Texas history and classic American dining.
The restaurant first opened on the Square in the late 1970s and, by 1980, was bought by Kim Kitchens. In those days, lines would wind out the door of the restaurant, with as many as 40 people waiting to try one of the handful of dishes on the menu — the most popular being a burger, hand-cut fries and pinto beans.
Though four decades have passed and the location on the Square shuttered years ago — Kitchens sold it in 2012 and the new owners turned it into LSA Burger Co. — not much else has changed at DIHC.
Kitchens turned the operation of the restaurant’s now-sole location at 715 Sunset St. over to Mike Barnett in 2018, but as longtime customers will tell you, the lunch and dinner spot looks pretty much the same. Neon beer signs, framed newspaper clippings and antique photos line the wood-paneled walls. The menu offers customers what it always has: old-fashioned hamburgers, chicken-fried steak and, of course, Coca-Cola.
“I didn’t want to overstep but I’ve told him (Barnett) there’s two or three things you don’t change — don’t go to Pepsi and keep putting Heinz ketchup on the tables,” Kitchens said.
Barnett, who grew up in Denton, said it’s been a lifelong dream to own DIHC. He had been going to the restaurant on the Square since he was about 10 years old, becoming a frequent diner in high school.
“I’ve never been any place like it,” Barnett said.
Though he majored in finance at the University of North Texas, Barnett has worked in restaurants and hospitality for years, living in Idaho and New York City before returning to Denton with his wife about seven years ago. Originally planning to open a pizza restaurant on his return to Denton, he ended up helping Seth Morgan open Denton County Brewing Company and briefly running a pizza truck out front. But when he heard Kitchens was looking to sell DIHC shortly after DCBC got established, he jumped at the chance.
“I literally beat a path to his door and said, ‘I’ve got to talk to you about this — I’m the guy that needs to own this and here’s why,’” Barnett said.
Their initial conversation led to a “long courtship” as Kitchens warmed to the idea of Barnett taking charge of the business, which he did in 2018. And he has kept things as they’ve always been.
Kitchens, for his part, did not always envision himself as a restaurant owner. After graduating from Texas A&M University he worked in the garment industry and went on to help his father-in-law run a wholesale grocery company, Monroe Pearson, that later folded. He often visited DIHC and eventually decided to try his hand at the hamburger business, asking original owners Sonny Painter and Bo Bachman to help him bring the concept to his hometown of Tyler.
But, Kitchens said, the owners wanted to franchise the brand and ended up selling the Denton location to him. Though the original owners wanted Kitchens to be involved in helping them franchise, Kitchens declined.
“I told them, ‘I really don’t want to be part of that — I just want to run this store the way I want to run it,’” Kitchens said.
And he did. Kitchens was at the restaurant at 5 a.m. every morning, helping prep for the day ahead. He opened the Sunset location in 1988, adding a drive-thru that the original eatery lacked. Though he’s seen Denton and the Square change a lot since he first bought DIHC, he’s maintained the same philosophy of a simple menu with good food and straightforward service.
While Barnett is carrying on that mission, he is also looking ahead. He plans to open another restaurant in North Texas later this year: Smoke & Fire in downtown Krum. The restaurant will occupy a space next door to a new event and performance venue, offering barbecue alongside the same burgers and fries customers can find at DIHC.
Barnett plans to initially spend about a third of his time at the Krum location but hopes to quickly have it become more self-sustaining, with a restaurant manager handling the day-to-day.
For Kitchens, DIHC remains part of his life. He comes in about once a week to visit longtime customers and occasionally bring Barnett oddities for the restaurant’s décor collection — the latest addition being a life-size John Wayne cutout, which greets customers at the front door. But, with the business in good hands, he says it’s just as easy to walk out the doors as in — and that’s the way he likes it.
“I made a good living out of it — I made a lot of great friends, I’ve met a lot of great people that work for me that I’m still friends with a lot of them,” Kitchens said. “I think Mike’s got the concept and I hope he does a good job with it, but I’m happily retired.”
And as for the restaurant’s future, Barnett isn’t ruling out franchising the business but, like his own journey coming to DIHC, the circumstances — and ownership — would have to respect the restaurant’s legacy.
“It would have to be just right,” Barnett said.