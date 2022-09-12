A slew of new retail and residential developments are headed to Denton in the coming years, pending city approval. Here’s a roundup of some upcoming proposals officials will consider this month and information on how residents can weigh in.
Retail
Home Zone is planning a second Denton location off West University Drive at 1312 Ector St. The 2.4-acre development would include a 36,000-square-foot showroom and 87 parking spaces, according to planning documents filed with the city of Denton.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider the developer’s request to rezone the site. The hearing will take place during the commission’s regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Residents can comment in person in the council work session room at Denton City Hall or e-comment before the meeting at cityofdenton.com/242/Public-Meetings-Agendas.
U-Haul is requesting a specific use permit to bring a roughly 25,000-square-foot office and warehouse space to just over 5 acres of land north of University Drive (U.S. Highway 380) and east of Spring Valley Drive, near Loop 288. The proposed development also would include two additional buildings housing 972 storage units. P&Z commissioners will consider the request Wednesday.
Residential and industrial
Agave Ranch, a 92-acre single-family subdivision, would bring 252 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes to 6900 E. Sherman Drive, roughly a mile past C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
The first phase would establish 91 residential lots, and starting prices are estimated at $400,000–$550,000, developer 97 Land Co. told the Denton Record-Chronicle in May.
A final plat for the first phase will be considered for approval Wednesday by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Residents can comment during the meeting at City Hall or e-comment prior to the meeting.
A 291-unit multifamily development, also brought by 97 Land Co., is planned for 2211 E. University Drive. The 10-acre site will include six three-story residential buildings, a community pool and dog park. The developer will request to rezone nearly 3 acres of the site during a public hearing conducted by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Stella Hills, a roughly 314-lot single-family residential development, is planned for the south side of East McKinney Street, west of the new Townsend Green subdivision. Dallas developer Allied Development is requesting a rezoning of the 84-acre site during a public hearing at P&Z’s Sept. 28 meeting.
The Reserves at Magnolia, located at 1020 Willowwood St., would bring 60 multifamily units and a clubhouse to the 3-acre property, to be constructed during a single development phase. Developer Overland Property Group is requesting a rezoning of the land, which will be considered during a public hearing by the Denton City Council on Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
A 240,000-square-foot industrial building is planned for the northeast corner of U.S. 380 and Thomas Egan Road. The Denton City Council will consider approval of an ordinance to rezone the land Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.