A new Denton distribution center has landed a major tenant.
Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is taking a more than half-million-square-foot industrial building near Interstate 35.
The huge shipping center is in the Denton Westpark business park in west Denton.
The almost 650,000-square-foot building was recently completed and is owned by Exeter Property Group. It’s one of the largest available blocks of warehouse space in that area.
“To provide faster e-commerce shipping options direct to customers, we plan to open a direct fulfillment center in Denton in the first quarter of 2021,” Lowe’s spokesman Steve Salazar said in an email. “This new facility will allow us to reach more customers with two-day shipping.”
Lowe’s already has shipping centers in Ennis south of Dallas and in Mount Vernon in East Texas to supply its dozens of stores in the region.
The home improvement retailer is adding to its distribution network as part of a $1.7 billion investment in transforming its chain through 2023.
“Ingram Micro will run and staff the Denton facility for Lowe’s, and this location will provide approximately 100 jobs in the first year of operation,” Salazar said.
Some of the products that will be shipped from the new Denton center include lithium battery-powered outdoor power equipment.
The planned Lowe’s warehouse is the second major deal just landed by Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property. The investor just leased more than a half-million square feet in Far East Dallas to Kansas-based logistics firm Hayes Co.
Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the country’s top industrial building markets, with more than 12 million square feet of net leasing so far in 2020.