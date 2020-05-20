Federal, state, county and local government offices will be closed Monday to observe Memorial Day. The Denton County Transportation Authority will not operate any buses or trains Monday.
Denton Public Library’s curbside service will also be closed Monday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle business office will close at 2 p.m. Friday and reopen for regular business hours Tuesday.
Crews will not collect trash or recycling Monday. Curbside collection will move forward one day for all customers. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday.
Offices at Denton Enterprise Airport will also be closed, but the control tower and flight services will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield is open 24 hours.
To reach Denton police at their non-emergency number, call 940-349-8181; press 8 to reach Animal Services. To report a utility emergency, call dispatch at 940-349-7000. To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
— Staff report