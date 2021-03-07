When the staff at Rose Costumes first heard a Guyer High School art teacher’s plan to help their business survive the COVID-19 pandemic, they cried tears of joy.
“It was so humbling and we were so grateful, we all cried,” Rose Costumes owner Annemarie Aldrich said. “It’s just amazing people care so much.”
Tiffany Fitzsimmons, who teaches ninth through 12th grade art at Guyer, has been a customer of Rose’s for more than 20 years. When she heard the business was facing financial struggles and had created a fundraiser asking for help, she wanted to pitch in.
She brought the idea for a hand-drawn coloring book to her junior and senior advanced drawing students in mid-December and “Only in Denton” was born.
All proceeds from the coloring books, which feature landmarks and businesses in Denton that were drawn by Fitzsimmons’ students, will go to Rose Costumes. Featuring everything from Denton Skate Supply to Spiral Diner to the Old Alton Bridge, the books are available for $5 at local spots including Recycled Books, Gnome Cones, the Discover Denton Welcome Center and online from Rose Costumes. Students are also selling the books to friends and family.
When Fitzsimmons first learned about Rose’s predicament, she said she wasn’t sure she would be able to make a difference, but she had to try.
“When I saw their post on Instagram about how they were in danger of closing down, I just felt I had to do something,” Fitzsimmons said. “As one person you don’t feel like you can do a lot by yourself, but I was thinking about it that night and I thought maybe we could use our art to make a difference.”
After telling her students about her idea and a little about the history of Rose Costumes — which began as a resale store in 1976 and evolved into a costume shop that outfits many local theatrical productions — the class decided to put their current projects on hold and focus on creating the coloring books. After researching unique places in Denton, students drew their favorite spots to compile the 27-page books, using student-raised art club funds to print the first 500 copies through the school’s publication department. Fitzsimmons took the books to a few local businesses that agreed to sell them and delivered the first batch to Rose Costumes.
“It’s really humbling because I know a lot of these businesses are struggling themselves, so for them to be selling something to help us is just incredible,” Aldrich said.
The response from community members has been encouraging, Fitzsimmons said. The first 500 books have sold out and more are being printed to restock. So far, the project has raised around $2,000.
Cassie Rushing, a 16-year-old junior at Guyer who helped create the coloring book, said students were excited to contribute their talents for a good cause.
“I felt so honored that, like, I get to help the employees and do something fun for the community,” Rushing said.
That community spirit prompted both Fitzsimmons and her students to want to focus on places unique to Denton, many of which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students say they also hope it brings a new appreciation for Denton’s unique landscape.
“There are some people who didn’t know some of the places in the coloring book existed — I’ve gotten emails from teachers who have never even seen the places in the coloring book and are going on little scavenger hunts, so I think the book is really good for people who’ve been here for a while and people who have never seen the historic parts of it,” 17-year-old Guyer junior Aliyah Peggs said.
For Fitzsimmons, the project has also sparked a burgeoning friendship with a longtime idol.
Judy Smith founded the 1976 vintage shop that evolved into Rose Costumes and operated it until selling to Aldrich in 2018. About 75% of the costumes in Rose’s were created by Smith then, and though she is now in her 80s, she remained the shop’s primary creator after the sale. With neighbor Anne Pearson, Smith also created The Chairy Orchard, an open lot between the residents’ houses they turned into a collection of unique, repurposed chairs for the public to visit.
Smith heard about the coloring books and reached out to a friend whose child went to Guyer, passing along the message to Fitzsimmons that Smith wanted to meet.
“I was a huge fan of Judy’s work over the course of 20 years, and so Judy calls me on the phone and I almost cried, I was so excited to talk to her,” Fitzsimmons said. “It was like meeting a celebrity for me.”
Fitzsimmons brought an order of coloring books to Smith at her home on Churchill Drive where she visited with the costume designer and got a tour of Smith’s whimsical house. The two have kept in touch since.
“It was probably one of my favorite days ever,” Fitzsimmons said.
As long as she can help preserve Smith’s legacy, she will, Fitzsimmons said. She plans to keep selling the coloring books as long as there is demand for them in the hopes of getting Rose’s closer to its $100,000 fundraising goal and will also sell custom-printed art t-shirts to students and faculty, with those proceeds also going toward Rose’s.
“My biggest fear was this magical place is going to come to an end and people will never know how wonderful it was,” Fitzsimmons said. “I hope it continues and lives on and we can help them survive the pandemic. That’s my goal.”