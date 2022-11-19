Sales tax
Buy Now

For 17 straight months, Plano posted strong gains in sales tax revenue — often by double-digits. That changed in September with a year-over-year decline.

 Photo courtesy of eventorganizers

Signs of a soft landing are emerging in Texas — on the spending side of the ledger.

In November, monthly sales tax allocations for all taxing entities rose 7.1% compared with a year earlier, the Texas comptroller reported. That’s less than half the average monthly gain of 17.5% over the previous 12 months.

City of Denton, sales tax allocations 2021

January$3,050,387.74
February$4,149,443.01
March$3,086,526.48
April$2,606,493.87
May$4,277,511.71
June$3,557,512.75
July$3,442,340.11
August$4,173,943.16
September$3,845,740.41
October$3,749,029.76
November$4,385,475.12
December$3,676,800.81

Recommended for you