The families of three U.S. Navy pilots killed six years ago in a helicopter crash off the Virginia coast, along with one of the petty officers who survived, have taken their liability case against a Denton company to the Texas Supreme Court.
Both the attorneys for M-1 Support Services and for the survivors have filed petitions and responses over the past few weeks. The plaintiffs’ attorneys argue the state’s highest court needs to revisit one of its earlier decisions, as the lower courts have interpreted it so broadly that they “threw the baby out with the bathwater” in their case.
Attorneys for M-1 argue the lower courts got it right and that the case fits the high court’s test for those times that the judiciary has no place second-guessing military decisions.
The survivors filed the lawsuit in January 2016, two years after a Sikorsky Sea Dragon helicopter caught fire and crashed into the Atlantic. Lt. Wesley Van Dorn, Lt. Sean Snyder and Petty Officer Brian Collins died on that training mission. Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Bonne was permanently injured. A fifth seaman injured in the crash has not been publicly identified.
An investigation into the crash found that a zip-tie rubbed a fuel line, leading to a fuel leak and fire that brought the helicopter down. The survivors claimed M-1 Support Services was liable in the crash because the company held the maintenance contract for the aircraft.
But the case never went to trial. In 2018, the Texas Supreme Court issued a decision in a different case that stopped the proceedings in the Denton case.
The court ruled that a Texas dog trainer was not liable after a bomb-sniffing dog escaped its kennel and bit a civilian employee at Camp Mike Spann Army post in north Afghanistan, permanently disabling the employee. In siding with the defendant, the court ruled in K-9 v. Freeman that state courts couldn’t second-guess military decisions in a war zone.
But in issuing its decision, the high court also cautioned that K-9 v. Freeman not be interpreted broadly. Attorneys for the survivors of the Sikorsky helicopter crash argue that has happened in their case, and without clarity from the high court, people may not be able to seek relief in Texas courts from military contractors.
Attorneys for M-1 argue that isn’t the case, and that both District Judge Doug Robison, who presides over the 393rd District Court in Denton County, and the Second Court of Appeals applied the tests as the high court advised. The Second Court of Appeals sided with M-1 Support Services in March.
The Texas Supreme Court is not required to hear all cases appealed to it. Once the court receives a petition for review, the justices review the documents and may request further briefings before deciding whether to hear the case.
Typically, the court hears only about one in 10 cases appealed to them. If the court declines to hear the case, then the appeals court decision stands.