While the end-of-year holiday season can bring joy, it also can lead to health complications for many at-risk patients.
Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 is the most fatal week of the year when it comes to heart attack fatalities, with Christmas Day, Dec. 26 and New Year’s posing the biggest risk, according to the American Heart Association.
‘We usually see about a 20% to 30% increase in heart attacks around this time of year,” said Dr. Babu Makenna, an interventional cardiologist at Medical City Denton.
There are a lot of factors behind the spike, from increased stress to overindulgence in food and alcohol.
“During holiday times you have increased food intake — more salt, more alcohol, and you also increase caffeine intake and fatty foods — and so that can have a snowball effect,” said Dr. Sridevi R. Pitta, a cardiovascular specialist at Texas Health Presbyterian Denton and with Texas Health Physicians Group. “You also have increased stress because you sleep less, relax less and exercise less during this time.”
Stress also can lead to stress cardiomyopathy, which mimics a heart attack but is caused by increased elevated heart enzymes from stress rather than a blockage and is typically reversible.
Cold temperatures also can lead to spasming of the coronary arteries, which increases heart attack risk. What’s more, people may be more prone to ignore warning signs during the holiday season, leading to delays in care, Pitta said.
Individuals who already have heart disease or risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking and obesity are also at increased risk, as are those who are immunocompromised or dealing with viruses or infections that weaken the immune system, Makenna said.
Common symptoms of a heart attack include chest discomfort and pressure or achiness, with discomfort often radiating to the arm or jaw. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, excessive sweating and shortness of breath. Signs of underlying heart disease tend to include chest pain with exertion.
Moderation and keeping on schedule with cardiac meds are essential for prevention, as well as being on the lookout for warning signs if they do arise.
"Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America, so pretty much regardless of the time of year, everybody should do the basics as far as heart care,” Makenna said.
