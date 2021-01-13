The Denton Chamber of Commerce appointed Hank Dickenson as director of membership early this month. Dickenson, the University of North Texas' former athletic director, is a past chamber board chair.
Dickenson, who has been involved with the chamber for more than 10 years, previously served as a board member and was elected board chair in 2010. He was at UNT for 25 years, where he controlled marketing assets, oversaw corporate fundraising and chaired the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee before retiring from full-time status.
He has previously served as the chair of Discover Denton and is a past recipient of the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award and the Otis L. Fowler Award.
“Hank’s relationships, credibility, deep community roots, and history of service to a number of area organizations make him the ideal candidate for this role as the chamber seeks to increase in connections and resources for our business community,” Erica Pangburn, president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “I could not be prouder to welcome Hank to the chamber’s roster of professionals.”