Habitat for Humanity of Denton County will welcome a new board president next month, the organization announced in a news release Wednesday.
Current president David Johnson will step down effective June 1 after having completed a two-year term. President-elect Glenn Ward will step into Johnson's shoes during the Habitat's board retreat on June 5. The board oversees the operations of Habitat, a nonprofit that has built 104 homes in Denton County for families in need.
Johnson began his tenure in 2019, leading the organization to "a substantially better financial and organizational position than ever before," according to the release.
"David Johnson's vision and leadership has helped to lay a strong foundation for Habitat for Humanity of Denton County's future efforts," Habitat executive director Lora Blakeslee Atkinson said in a release. "Our organization, because of our board's thoughtful strategic planning under David's leadership, has not only survived the pandemic but is able to support more families struggling to afford housing in Denton County."