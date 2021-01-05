Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to host its second virtual meeting on Jan. 21 about a development it has planned in southeast Denton.
In a news release, David Johnson, board president of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County, called the affordable housing development “a wonderful project.” Plans include building 35 houses on an 8-acre property between Duncan and Hill streets.
Habitat acquired the property in 2015, and the organization “has been waiting for the right time” to complete the project, according to the news release. The design requires new streets, sidewalks, utilities and drainage. Officials with that organization are aiming for approval by the spring. Meanwhile, they plan to launch a campaign to raise $1.9 million for site preparation and infrastructure.
Habitat for Humanity board member Brian Strohl in the news release said that “Denton is at a real crossroads” because the cost of rent and housing “continues to outpace wages.”
The virtual meeting is set for 6 p.m. at bit.ly/35aDSvq.
— Paul Bryant