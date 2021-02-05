Habitat for Humanity of Denton County will consolidate its operations after selling its corporate office building to Ruth’s Room, which will expand to occupy the space, according to a news release.
Ruth’s Room is currently co-inhabitant of 1721 N. Carroll Blvd., which Habitat Denton sold to the resale store this week.
Habitat Denton, which currently operates out of two locations, will consolidate its operations following a remodel of its ReStore property at 1805 Cornell Lane set to begin this month.
Ruth’s Room, which also has two locations — its primary resale store and a bookstore in a separate building at 615 Sunset Street known as “Ruth’s Room Too” — will also consolidate both retail operations into the Carroll property.
Habitat Denton plans to move its offices to the remodeled ReStore this summer.
“Habitat for Humanity of Denton County is so excited to share this opportunity with our longtime community partner Ruth’s Room,” board president David Johnson said. “The history of our two organizations are deeply entwined, and we are thankful both organizations have survived the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and are advancing the futures of both organizations.”