Denton shoppers have long wondered if popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B would bring a storefront to the city. But as the company announced Wednesday they would begin construction on a store in McKinney — the third location announced as part of H-E-B's expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth — they told the Denton Record-Chronicle they are not yet ready to commit to Denton.
"At some point, if the business says move to Denton, we're going to move to Denton, but it's not in the timeline for the next year," H-E-B and Central Market spokesperson Mabrie Jackson said.
The San Antonio-based grocer owns land at the corner of West University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street, which houses the retail strip center at 2200 W. University Dr. and the adjacent Torchy's Tacos building. H-E-B bought the land for $6.4 million in 2015. Though a sign marked the site as an "H-E-B anchored shopping center" when it was being developed in 2016, a spokesperson said the sign was inaccurate.
"We often buy real estate in various parts of the state for future needs," Jackson said. "H-E-B is a planful company. Bringing new formats and stores to new markets requires time and attention in order to ensure we serve our new customers well."
While the grocer determined it was the right time to bring H-E-B to Dallas-Fort Worth, there are several factors they consider when determining exactly where and when to roll out new locations, Jackson said. Things like market demand, population growth and real estate availability can all play a part in deciding what markets best suit a storefront.
The Frisco H-E-B, which broke ground at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street June 3, is just within Denton County limits.
"As a company, we're committed to serving all of North Texas, so hopefully we'll have some news for Dentonites one day — these things just take time," Jackson said.