H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns.
The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
“No construction timeline has been set,” said H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson. The preliminary site plan submission has been moved to Jan. 24, she said. The project is referred to on city documents as the Four Corners Shopping Center, and the extension request was first reported by Community Impact.
The San Antonio-based grocer’s first store in Frisco kicked off its long-awaited expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth when it opened in September. That store has set records for customer traffic, including on opening day when a line of 1,500 people formed early for the 6 a.m. opening. Lines to get in continued for days.
Only 12 days after the Frisco store opened, H-E-B remodeled the front of the store to add two checkout lanes and four self-checkouts in response to the crowds of shoppers.
H-E-B told the city that it wants to build the store on University with two drive-throughs, gasoline pumps and a car wash on two lots it owns that total 23.6 acres, according to Frisco planning documents.
The proposed store sounds simlar to the first Frisco store on the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive, which has 118,000 square feet, but the size of the new store hasn’t been disclosed yet.
A second H-E-B store opened in Plano last year on Nov. 2, and stores are scheduled to open later this year in McKinney and Allen. Two more H-E-Bs in Tarrant County in Mansfield and Alliance have been announced.
H-E-B owns more than two dozen parcels across D-FW area and is expected to announce additional new store plans this year.
Frisco and Little Elm have attacted new housing developments, including recently announced plans for more than 1,200 homes near the new PGA of America headquarters.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.