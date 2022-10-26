H-E-B Frisco

This H-E-B opened on the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive in Frisco in September.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

H-E-B confirmed Wednesday that it plans to open a supermarket in Hillwood’s Parkside at Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth.

Construction will start after a groundbreaking on Nov. 16.

