H-E-B confirmed Wednesday that it plans to open a supermarket in Hillwood’s Parkside at Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth.
Construction will start after a groundbreaking on Nov. 16.
It’s the second H-E-B in Tarrant County the San Antonio grocer has announced since it said last year that it was ready to begin its major Dallas-Fort Worth expansion. H-E-B said in August that it would build a store in Mansfield.
When H-E-B came into the D-FW market with its Central Market stores 20 years ago, the first one was in Fort Worth. Later it opened a second Central Market in Tarrant County in Southlake.
While H-E-B has operated stores south and west of D-FW for several years, the company had been banking key corners for a future expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth, which is the largest market in Texas that doesn’t have a big concentration of H-E-B stores.
Collin County has grabbed H-E-B’s attention so far. H-E-B opened on Sept. 21 in Frisco and that store has been wildly busy ever since. H-E-B will open its first store in Plano on Nov. 2, and H-E-B stores under construction in McKinney and Allen are scheduled to open in midyear 2023.
At Alliance, H-E-B will join Kroger in the shopping center along with other big box retailers including Total Wine & More, Ulta, PetSmart, JCPenney and Belk.
The Alliance location at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive isn’t a surprise because it was released prematurely by the developer in June.