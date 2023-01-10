H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns.

The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.

