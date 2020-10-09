The main Denton location of Guaranty Bank & Trust is now 1200 West University Dr., the former University State Bank location.
The building was renovated to be more open and offer customers a "technologically advanced environment," said Jeremy Fykes, president of the Denton market.
"We had been looking for the ideal site for our flagship location for Denton for some time now," he said in a press release. "We have experienced strong growth in the Denton market over the past four years, and this new location allows us to continue this momentum and gives us a better footprint in the area."
This means its former location at 1100 Dallas Drive is no longer in operation.