Printing shop Groggy Dog took home the top award during the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday afternoon.
The annual event honors Denton businesses across six categories, recognizing excellence in a new business; a woman-owned, a family-owned and a minority-owned business; a business that has invested in the Denton community; and the overall Small Business of the Year. The coveted SBOTY honor was presented by Greg Johnson of event sponsor Verus Commercial, who highlighted Groggy Dog’s industry leadership, strong culture and performance.
“This business has the mindset of community first, and they show this with their actions and never look to take any credit for their kindness and good works,” Johnson said. “They care about their employees, their customers and the community they are immersed in.”
Owner Craig Jones accepted the award, reflecting on the trials and triumphs his company has seen over the past 22 years.
“It’s an honor to get this award and be part of the other 35 businesses that have been part of the Small Business Award,” Jones said. “We started in May of 2000, and there’s been many ups and downs — 9/11, we’ve been through the bird flu, swine flu, 2008 … and then we just survived COVID — and we couldn’t do that without a wonderful group of people, most of whom have been with us for many, many years.”
Hawthorn Hills Ranch and SERVPRO of Denton were also nominated for the award.
The New Business of the Year Award went to mobile billboard company Runningboards Marketing, which was nominated alongside Cole Martin Insurance Agency and Thistle Creative Reuse.
“This recipient is not only innovative, cutting edge and effective, but they are driven by what matters most — Denton,” said award presenter Brad Steiger of Little Guys Movers. “From overcoming poverty, abuse and trauma as a family to overcoming adversity as a business, their focus stays on serving the community, which they know will make a meaningful, impactful difference.”
Owner Amanda Allison of wedding venue Hawthorn Hills Ranch next took home the award for Woman-Owned Business of the Year, recognized for offering in-kind services to local organizations, supporting local groups and successful expansion despite the pandemic.
“I’ve been part of the Denton community since high school — I graduated from Texas Woman’s University with my bachelor’s and my master’s degree — and my heart is right here in this community,” Allison said.
D&S Engineering and Soma Massage Therapy also received nominations for the honor.
Achievers Gymnastics Center, Juice Lab and Pros PM were nominated for Family-Owned Business of the Year, with Achievers taking home the award for its growth and perseverance.
“My father, my mother, my grandfather, my grandparents have been gymnasts, and it just kind of trickled down into my blood,” owner Frank Kudlac said. Kudlac’s wife, daughter and son are all involved in the business, founded in 1992.
“We think we teach cartwheels and front rolls and those kinds of things, but when it comes down to it, we really teach a lot of those kids how to achieve in life, and we work with the most valuable asset in Denton, our kids,” Kudlac said.
Mindful Counseling was recognized as the Minority-Owned Business of the Year, with owner Angel Koenig recognizing staff and reminding attendees to practice self-compassion.
“Our counselors and social workers I feel like supported every one of us in this city in the hardest of times and toughest of times,” Koenig said. “PSA, it is Mental Health Awareness Month, so whether you’re doing amazing and great or it’s a really tough time in your life, I just encourage you to be kind to yourself.”
Apricus Venue and Trendsetters Beauty Supply were also nominated for the award.
For the Small Business Community Investment Award, marketing agency Aspiro took home the honor, nominated alongside Davanti Salon & Spa and SERVPRO of Denton. The agency was recognized for its transparency, relationship-building and local advocacy.
This is the second year the chamber has hosted the luncheon. In prior years, small business awards were given out during the chamber’s annual fall banquet.