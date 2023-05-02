Whether you’re on the hunt for a green smoothie, a chiropractic adjustment, acupuncture or a place to get your workout in — or all of the above — a newly opened center might be your one-stop shop.
After five years in Denton, Fitness Factory is celebrating its anniversary by opening a new 5,000-square-foot space that offers everything from one-on-one personal training sessions to a fun outing swinging clubs in its automated golf bays.
The point isn’t to be a jack-of-all-trades, though, according to owner Julia Schwaegerl. Instead, it’s about bringing together the functional components of wellness and sports medicine for an integrated experience.
“There’s so much overlap in what we do and the idea with this facility is to have this sort of be a team effort,” Schwaegerl said.
A former pro basketball player, Schwaegerl has long had a passion for athletics. After moving here from Germany to play high school basketball and going on to work with the Dallas Mavericks and coach university athletes, Schwaegerl landed in Denton, where she opened the first Fitness Factory location in 2018. Although that gym did not offer many of the services as its new location at 2100 Sadau Court, Suite 170, it’s something Schwaegerl has long been working toward.
Along with business partner Kyle Judson, Schwaegerl offers personal coaching to clients who want it, whether they’re the next pro athlete, have mobility issues or are brand new to exercise. With both Schwaegerl and Judson having advanced degrees in sports medicine, Schwaegerl says the experience at Fitness Factory is unlike those at other gyms.
“Our industry unfortunately is unregulated so you could call yourself a personal trainer with absolutely no understanding of anatomy, biology, chemistry, molecular biology, anything like that,” Schwaegerl said.
Injury prevention and rehabilitation, both for athletes and special populations like the elderly or those recovering from surgery, are also central to the coaching the pair offer. With individualized plans and the option to get gym memberships only, clients can find a completely customizable experience at Fitness Factory.
“You could go to Planet Fitness or LA Fitness and do whatever you want [in the gym], but you don’t get the quality of service, you don’t get the attention,” Schwaegerl said. “I text our clients every day — you know who I am as the owner and you deal with me, and I think that attention to detail is what our clients appreciate.”
Included in the on-site offerings are services from Denton Sports Chiropractic, acupuncture from local practitioner Kristen Williams, physical therapy and, soon to come, massage therapy. The Juice Smoothie & Juice Bar will open its first brick-and-mortar location inside the space by the end of the month.
Fitness Factory is also set up to be a mecca for golf lovers and novices alike. Visitors can choose to come swing clubs at its four automated bays — feel free to BYOB — or sign up for lessons with golf pros Stephen Zaudtke, Terry Davidson, Joel Van Der Sloot or Ross Higier, who also teach at Robson Ranch and Denton and Oakmont Country Clubs.
Schwaegerl and Judson also have plans to start the first indoor golf league in partnership with Craig Pullen, director of golf at Robson Ranch. Steve’s Wine Bar will visit the gym at least monthly for golf bay rental nights, with a food truck also planned to be on site.
Whether locals are looking for a casual gym experience without the crowding of some other workout facilities, functional movement help or just a fun night on the green, Schwaegerl is confident they’ll find it at Fitness Factory.
“Bringing this vision to life was delayed two years by COVID but we are here now, and I think the Denton community is very open to it,” Schwaegerl said.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.