Fitness Factory features a private gym, personal training strength and conditioning area, treatment rooms, a golf simulator and more.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a green smoothie, a chiropractic adjustment, acupuncture or a place to get your workout in — or all of the above — a newly opened center might be your one-stop shop.

After five years in Denton, Fitness Factory is celebrating its anniversary by opening a new 5,000-square-foot space that offers everything from one-on-one personal training sessions to a fun outing swinging clubs in its automated golf bays.

Business partner Kyle Judson and owner Julia Schwaegerl pose in front of Fitness Factory.

 

